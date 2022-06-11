The University of Cape Town (UCT) is still the best higher learning institution on the African continent buts it's international ranking has dropped

While UCT remains on top in Africa, the University of Johannesburg is climbing in the rankings and is considered the second best university in Africa

UCT's world ranking has been in decline since 2020, with few faculty citations which means their research quality is not as high as it used to be

CAPE TOWN - The Univesity of Cape Town remains the best institute of high learning on the African continent according to the latest QS World Univesity Rankings.

UCT is ranked 237 out of over 1 400 institutions ranked by QS, however, UCT has slipped in rankings since 2015 when it was ranked 141.

The University of Cape Town is still number one in Africa but the University of Johannesburg is catching up. Photo credit: University of Cape Town, University of Johannesburg

Despite the drop in rankings, UCT is still rated as the best university on the continent. The University of Johannesburg has risen in rankings to 412 but is the second-best institution in Africa according to Business Insider.

Stellenbosch is ranked 482 out of the 1 400 universities ranked by QS.

The best university in the world according to QS is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which is situated outside Cambridge in the US.

Since 2020, UCT has fallen in the rankings by 13%, the largest contributor to the drop in its rankings was the number of citations per faculty members which means that the research quality is not a high as it had been in the past according to Cape Town Etc.

