Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been included on the list of the 100 Most Impactful People in Africa for 2023

This comes after her very successful career as an actress thus far this year, as she has a few movies she stars in

Fans congratulated Enhle Mbali on her massive achievement and have given her her flowers

Congratulations are in order for Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has celebrated yet another defining moment in her career.

The actress and fashion designer was named one of the 100 Most Impactful People in Africa for 2023.

Celebrating her huge milestone, Enhle Mbali took to Instagram and said:

"This is such an amazing honour."

Fans congratulate Enhle on her massive accolade

@salaminamosese said:

"Obvious!!!"

@ntombee_1 said:

"Congrats my person."

@kspace_17 said:

"Yesss."

@wandile_the_custodian' said:

"Enhle sure has impacted me I must agree, congratulations."

@minhlediomo said:

"That's what happens when you start living your life for you with purpose - love this for you mama."

@pumlangamlana said:

"You really deserve it, my sweetheart, keep grinding and minding you."

Enhle wins best actress at the ATX for her role in Four Walls

Taking to her Instagram page, Enhle announced that she received the award for Best Actress at the ATX, an award ceremony in Texas, United States — reported IOL.

"What a great pleasure to have won Best ATX actress for the movie/short series FOUR WALLS. Thanks to my producers, directors, fellow cast and crew. It would not have happened without you… WE DID IT!!!:

Enhle Mbali working on a Netflix film with Letoya Makhene

Briefly News previously reported Enhle Mbali stars in a Salamina Mosese-produced Netflix film alongside Letoya Makhene.

The film is named Home Wrecker, and it will premiere in June on the global movie streaming platform.

Letoya shared the exciting news:

"So I know that you all thought that I had given up on acting….NOPE!!! I am excited to announce that my first @netflixsa film is finally coming to your screens."

