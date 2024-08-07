Meet Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott, Dak Prescott's parents
Dak Prescott is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. In 2022, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. But beyond the stadiums and touchdowns, Dak’s life is shaped by the profound influence of his parents, Nathaniel and the late Peggy Prescott.
Renowned for his exceptional pitch prowess, and natural leadership abilities, Dak’s rise to NFL stardom has captivated fans worldwide. However, behind every successful athlete lies a source of inspiration and support, and for Dak, that is his parents. Here is everything you ought to know about them.
|Full name
|Margaret Prescott
|Nickname
|Peggy
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|4 September 1961
|Year of death
|3 November 2013
|Age at death
|52 years old
|Birthplace
|Sulphur, Louisiana, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Nathaniel Prescott
|Children
|3 (Tad, Dak and Jace Prescott)
|Parents
|Glyndell W. and Margaret Ebard
|Famous for
|Being Dak Prescott’s mother
Who was Peggy Prescott?
Dak Prescott’s mom, Peggy, was his greatest cheerleader. As a truck stop manager, the celebrity mother always went over and beyond to ensure she put food on the table for her kids.
Although she died early on in Dak’s career, the sportsman has ensured her legacy lives on through his achievements. In his acceptance speech for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Dakota paid tribute to his late mom, saying:
I want to acknowledge my late mother, Peggy, who has significantly influenced my life. She was and still is my moral compass. My mother was one of a kind; she inspired and motivated me to be great beyond the circumstances.
Peggy and Nathaniel met in high school
The celebrity parents were high school sweethearts who started dating in 1979. Although the pair eventually split, they maintained a close friendship. In 2017, while speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Nathaniel shared fascinating details about his relationship with his ex-wife.
Peggy and I divorced, but that did not separate me from my kids. Even after our divorce, we had a standing date every Wednesday. We were the best of friends, just not a couple anymore.
The duo had three kids together
During their marriage, Nathaniel and Peggy welcomed three sons: Jace, Tad and Dakota. After the pair divorced, their mom raised the boys in Haughton, a small town in Louisiana.
Sadly, Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, committed suicide on 23 April 2020 after struggling with depression for years.
He was an offensive lineman at Northwestern State. During a 2020 interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the NFL star revealed how he received the news of his brother’s death.
Honestly, a couple of days before my brother died, I started experiencing depression and could not sleep well. But one night, I slept so well, missing ten-plus calls from Jace. Unfortunately, I woke up to the worst news I will ever get.
Nathaniel was a football player
Dak Prescott’s father played defensive end and outside linebacker at Grambling State University. Although injuries derailed his career, he passed his love for the game to his sons.
Peggy was a supportive mother
Peggy may not have been a football player, but she was an avid fan. While speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Dak Prescott joked about how his mother was the ultimate football mom, stating:
She went from knowing football in high school because I played to being an authoritarian in football. She would occasionally call the coach and let him have it.
What happened to Peggy Prescott?
Dakota learnt about his mother’s colon cancer diagnosis in 2012, just before he started at Mississippi State University.
A year and a half later, she died on 3 November 2013. The NFL player appeared on the Today Show in 2023 to advocate cancer testing and lit up as he recalled his mother’s memories.
My mother was hardworking and selfless. There is nothing she could not do for her three boys. I am who I am because of my mom.
The sportsman started the Faith Fight Finish foundation in his mother’s honour. The organization focuses on cancer research and mental health awareness. On the foundation's website, Dak shares who his mother was with the world.
We were best friends and still are. She was everything: my mom, teacher, coach and anything you could think of. It was deeper than just son and mom. I remember her telling me let me be your story.
FAQs
Thanks to the sportsman's popularity, Dak Prescott’s family has always been a subject of public interest. Below are some frequently asked questions about his parents:
What was Peggy Prescott’s age?
According to her obituary, Margaret (aged 52 at her death) was born on 4 September 1961 in Sulphur, Louisiana, USA. Her parents were Glyndell W. and Margaret Ebard.
How many children did Peggy Prescott have?
Margaret had three sons, the late Jace, Tad, and Dak, who is a rich NFL star. Tad paused his career after a season-ending injury.
What was Peggy Prescott’s cause of death?
Dak Prescott’s mother’s cancer spread to her liver and lungs despite undergoing a tumour removal surgery and several chemotherapy sessions.
Does Dak Prescott have a relationship with his dad?
The heavy NFL player shares a close and tight relationship with his father, Nathaniel Prescott.
Dak Prescott’s mother, Peggy Prescott, succumbed to cancer in 2013. The NFL star frequently acknowledges her vital input in the successful player he is today. After touchdowns, Dakota points to the sky as a nod to his mom and wears the number 4 on his jersey to represent her birthday.
