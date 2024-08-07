Meet Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott, Dak Prescott's parents

Dak Prescott is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. In 2022, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. But beyond the stadiums and touchdowns, Dak’s life is shaped by the profound influence of his parents, Nathaniel and the late Peggy Prescott.

The late Peggy posing for a photo (L). Dak Prescott during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: @_4dak on Instagram, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

Renowned for his exceptional pitch prowess, and natural leadership abilities, Dak’s rise to NFL stardom has captivated fans worldwide. However, behind every successful athlete lies a source of inspiration and support, and for Dak, that is his parents. Here is everything you ought to know about them.

Peggy Prescott’s profile summary

Full name Margaret Prescott Nickname Peggy Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1961 Year of death 3 November 2013 Age at death 52 years old Birthplace Sulphur, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nathaniel Prescott Children 3 (Tad, Dak and Jace Prescott) Parents Glyndell W. and Margaret Ebard Famous for Being Dak Prescott’s mother

Who was Peggy Prescott?

Dak Prescott’s mom, Peggy, was his greatest cheerleader. As a truck stop manager, the celebrity mother always went over and beyond to ensure she put food on the table for her kids.

Margaret Prescott having a good time with her son, Dak, and granddaughter, Kennedy. Photo: @_4dak on Instagram (modified by author)

Although she died early on in Dak’s career, the sportsman has ensured her legacy lives on through his achievements. In his acceptance speech for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Dakota paid tribute to his late mom, saying:

I want to acknowledge my late mother, Peggy, who has significantly influenced my life. She was and still is my moral compass. My mother was one of a kind; she inspired and motivated me to be great beyond the circumstances.

Peggy and Nathaniel met in high school

The celebrity parents were high school sweethearts who started dating in 1979. Although the pair eventually split, they maintained a close friendship. In 2017, while speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Nathaniel shared fascinating details about his relationship with his ex-wife.

Peggy and I divorced, but that did not separate me from my kids. Even after our divorce, we had a standing date every Wednesday. We were the best of friends, just not a couple anymore.

The duo had three kids together

During their marriage, Nathaniel and Peggy welcomed three sons: Jace, Tad and Dakota. After the pair divorced, their mom raised the boys in Haughton, a small town in Louisiana.

Dak Prescott posing for the camera (L, C). Nathaniel Prescott rocking a jersey (R). Photo: @_4dak on Instagram, @monkey_viral on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Sadly, Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, committed suicide on 23 April 2020 after struggling with depression for years.

He was an offensive lineman at Northwestern State. During a 2020 interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the NFL star revealed how he received the news of his brother’s death.

Honestly, a couple of days before my brother died, I started experiencing depression and could not sleep well. But one night, I slept so well, missing ten-plus calls from Jace. Unfortunately, I woke up to the worst news I will ever get.

Dak Prescott’s father played defensive end and outside linebacker at Grambling State University. Although injuries derailed his career, he passed his love for the game to his sons.

Peggy was a supportive mother

Peggy may not have been a football player, but she was an avid fan. While speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Dak Prescott joked about how his mother was the ultimate football mom, stating:

She went from knowing football in high school because I played to being an authoritarian in football. She would occasionally call the coach and let him have it.

What happened to Peggy Prescott?

Dakota learnt about his mother’s colon cancer diagnosis in 2012, just before he started at Mississippi State University.

Peggy hugging her son, Dak (L). Dakota during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in 2024 (R). Photo: @_4dak on Instagram, Kara Durrette via Getty Images (modified by author)

A year and a half later, she died on 3 November 2013. The NFL player appeared on the Today Show in 2023 to advocate cancer testing and lit up as he recalled his mother’s memories.

My mother was hardworking and selfless. There is nothing she could not do for her three boys. I am who I am because of my mom.

The sportsman started the Faith Fight Finish foundation in his mother’s honour. The organization focuses on cancer research and mental health awareness. On the foundation's website, Dak shares who his mother was with the world.

We were best friends and still are. She was everything: my mom, teacher, coach and anything you could think of. It was deeper than just son and mom. I remember her telling me let me be your story.

FAQs

Thanks to the sportsman's popularity, Dak Prescott’s family has always been a subject of public interest. Below are some frequently asked questions about his parents:

What was Peggy Prescott’s age?

According to her obituary, Margaret (aged 52 at her death) was born on 4 September 1961 in Sulphur, Louisiana, USA. Her parents were Glyndell W. and Margaret Ebard.

How many children did Peggy Prescott have?

Margaret had three sons, the late Jace, Tad, and Dak, who is a rich NFL star. Tad paused his career after a season-ending injury.

Dak Prescott during a 2024 in-store event at David Yurman (L). The sportsman with his brothers, Jace and Tad (R). Photo: Rick Kern via Getty Images, @_4dak on Instagram (modified by author)

What was Peggy Prescott’s cause of death?

Dak Prescott’s mother’s cancer spread to her liver and lungs despite undergoing a tumour removal surgery and several chemotherapy sessions.

Does Dak Prescott have a relationship with his dad?

The heavy NFL player shares a close and tight relationship with his father, Nathaniel Prescott.

Dak Prescott’s mother, Peggy Prescott, succumbed to cancer in 2013. The NFL star frequently acknowledges her vital input in the successful player he is today. After touchdowns, Dakota points to the sky as a nod to his mom and wears the number 4 on his jersey to represent her birthday.

