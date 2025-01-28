Big Brother has recently announced all the housemates who have been nominated for the upcoming elimination

Big Brother Mzansi's Nsuku, Gugu and Kay B are among the other housemates who are nominated for elimination

The eliminated housemate Bonnie Bee shared with Briefly News that she had no regrets during her time at the BBMzansi house

You can never be safe in Big Brother house as you could get evicted anytime. Recently, a list of the new nominated housemates that are up for elimination has been announced on social media.

Nsuku and Gugu are up for eviction

Social media has been buzzing since the start of the new Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition season in January 2025.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald earlier shared the long list of nominated housemates. Mzansi's favourite contestants, Nsuku and Gugu were also on the list, leaving many of their fans shattered.

Jabu wrote:

"The following housemates have been nominated for eviction: Siphesihle, Uyanda, Abobo, Gugu, Kay B, Nsuku, Philile and Mata."

She said:

"I'm definitely not disappointed but also not relieved. I just know the people in the house couldn’t handle my heat I knew this from day one. So, me being here, I don’t feel like I failed myself. Instead, out of the whole of South Africa I made it into the house even for 2 weeks, I was able to shine and I’m still going to thrive."

Viewers react to the new nominations

Many netizens on social media reacted to the new housemates who have been nominated for eviction on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@tem0s0 said:

"We're getting rid of the furniture this week."

@nomsadubek wrote:

"Battle of furnitures and fanbaseless."

@lizbethenoni commented:

"South Africa please come through for Kay B."

@Neyo_Skatz responded:

"Sphesihle can go home now. She brings nothing to the table yena le Philile. We will deal with Abobo next week."

