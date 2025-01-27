Fans Rejoice As Bonnie Bee Gets Evicted From ‘BBMzansi’: “Oh My, I’ve Never Been So Happy”
- Social media has been buzzing after it was revealed that Bonnie Bee got evicted from Big Brother Mzansi season 5
- The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news on social media regarding Bonnie Bee's eviction
- Many netizens flooded the comment section rejoicing that the housemate finally got evicted from the house
Things had gotten intense at the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house recently, with Bonnie Bee at the centre of some of the drama that ensued.
On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the controversial former housemate, who Biggie had served with a strike for her unruly behaviour, was evicted from the game alongside Savage.
The news about the eviction was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald on his Twitter (X) page.
The post reads:
"#BBMzansi Bonnie Bee has been evicted."
Viewers rejoice as Bonnie Bee gets evicted
Shortly after it was announced during the live show that Bonnie Bee had gotten evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house, many viewers rejoiced on social media and shared how happy they were about her exit. Here's what they had to say:
@Ofentsemohlahl1 wrote:
"This reminds me of Jenni o and Young Papi's eviction people were so happy."
@mgazi_mc said:
"She was on her way out from the very first day."
@Busisiwe_IAm responded:
"She said she will be in the entertainment industry and I wonder who will want to deal with her attitude. She won’t last if she carries on like that."
@DashyLuthuli replied:
"Oh my, I've never been so happy."
@mdingi_lumka commented:
"Good riddance. She can go home and practice what the activist told them. She has kids, and therefore, she has to lead by example."
Smash Afrika announced as new Big Brother Mzansi host
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently. He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka.
Earlier on, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.
