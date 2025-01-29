With the return of the most-watched Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African, a round table talk show has been introduced

Netflix announced a new talk show series that will focus mainly on what went down on the reality show has been launched

Actress Dineo Langa and rapper Kwesta have been included on the new upcoming talk show

Dineo Langa and Kwesta are part of the 'YFA Round Table Talk show.' Image: @kwestadakar, @dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Netflix never plays as they have excitedly announced a new talk show series regarding one of their most loved reality show, Young, Famous & African.

Dineo Langa and Kwesta part of Netflix's new show

African biggest stars and media personalities are back with a new Netflix show, Young, Famous & African Round Table Talk which will be unpacking everything that had taken place on the new season of the reality show and the juicy gossip.

Actress Dineo Langa and rapper Kwesta will be joining the series alongside celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede, fashion expert Yoliswa Mqoco and South African sports broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Netflix made this exciting announcement about the new star-studded series on their Instagram page.

They captioned the teaser:

"If you thought the #YoungFamousandAfrican blaze is slowing down then you have another thing coming! 🤫 A new ✨surprise✨ drops tomorrow! Be on the lookout!"

Netizens buzzed with excitement

Many netizens buzzed with excitement after Netflix shared the exciting announcement on social media, some flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news. Here's what they had to say:

chuma_nontsele wrote:

"@yoliswa_mqoco I’m so excited to see you here!"

leratolicious1 said:

"One thing about my Baby @yoliswa_mqoco she will always be an eloquent, elegant chocolate dream!"

julietibrahim commented:

"This is much needed! Great job guys."

lisakhanyasamla replied:

"Yoliswa finally getting the screen time she deserves!"

xhosagoddess_28 responded:

"@yoliswa_mqoco yesssssss!Name twin finally, it's only bigger from here."

Netflix has introduced a new show. Image: @netflixza

Source: Instagram

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May 2023, and fans binge-watched the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

Source: Briefly News