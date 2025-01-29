The South African music producer Murdah Bongz has new music for his fans and followers

The star teased netizens with his first new album of the year on his social media page

Many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Murdah Bongz is set to release a new album. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music for the new year.

Recently, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album Asante III, which is another solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle.

Murdah Bongz posted the video on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"ASANTE III…. 2Ö25🙃😉🤞🏿done."

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Netizens can't wait for the release of album

Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Murdah Bongz's wife DJ Zinhle said:

"So proud of you boo. Can’t wait for the release."

khethiwe_minnie_wilson wrote:

"Siyakhula that side princess Asante."

South African radio personality Lady D Khoza replied:

"This will be a hit, even the name Asante will work wonders."

soulfulwhotoo commented:

"This family don't want to give us a chance. I'm so scared of Kairo's and Santy's multi-talents going live."

dandennis.chino mentioned:

"Your sound feels like a time capsule of both the past and the future."

Murdah Bongz teased new music. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Murdah Bongz

Murdah Bongz real name is Bongani Mohosana. His parents are alive, and he shares a close relationship with them. Murdah Bongz birthday is on 9th June 1987. He leads a private life; hence, the public does not know the background of Murdah Bongz's education.

In 2009, Murdah Bongz and his former group member Thabo "Smol" Mabongwane created a music duo called Black Motion in Pretoria which did the most amazing House Music compilations which took South Africa by storm and in 2011, they came into the limelight because of their album, Talking To The Drums which went viral and earned them a lot of money.

DJ Zinhle sparks debate about partners sharing a toothbrush

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle recently sparked a debate about oral hygiene and relationships when she asked her followers whether they'd share toothbrushes and toothpicks with their partners.

Having been married for some time to her husband, Murdah Bongz, and often engaging in PDA, Zinhle said she drew the line at some things and sharing oral products was one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News