DJ Zinhle sparked up an interesting conversation online about partners sharing toothbrushes and toothpicks

The DJ/ businesswoman said it was a no from her, and many people agreed, arguing that it was unhygienic

Meanwhile, some netizens said if you could kiss your partner, surely sharing a toothbrush wouldn't be too bad

DJ Zinhle refuses to share toothbrushes and toothpicks with her man. Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle said sharing a toothbrush with her husband is something she wouldn't do.

Here's what DJ Zinhle said about partners sharing oral products

DJ Zinhle recently sparked a debate about oral hygiene and relationships when she asked her followers whether they'd share toothbrushes and toothpicks with their partners.

Having been married for some time to her husband, Murdah Bongz, and often engaging in PDA, Zinhle said she drew the line at some things and sharing oral products was one of them.

DJ Zinhle says she wouldn't share a toothbrush or toothpick with her partner. Image: djzinhle

Twitter (X) user pmcafrica shared a video of Zinhle asking her besties whether they'd ever go that far in their relationships:

"I'm actually so traumatised, bestie, please tell me. Would you share a toothbrush or a toothpick with your partner? It's a no from me, I'm sorry."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's question

Netizens said sharing oral products is where they draw the line, arguing that it was unhygienic:

Nyowe69 said:

"Nope. Because we take care of our dental hygiene differently."

TheHollyGhostt wrote:

"I’ll never share a toothbrush, not even with my mom."

cikymtwesi posted:

"It's a no from me as well."

OParsha responded:

"Yoh, no. Imagine!"

Meanwhile, others said they've done worse and a little toothpick wouldn't be a deal-breaker:

ntha_np confessed:

"I’ve done it. Honestly, I can’t believe I never found it disgusting or unhygienic."

Bigman_Z_ said:

"Toothbrush is not too bad."

theyallteej wrote:

"To this day, especially when travelling, if I can't find my toothbrush, I use my wife's."

UB0NGA posted:

"That's childish, I mean they already share bodily fluids."

