DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz continue to win fans' hearts with their public displays of love and mutual support

DJ Zinhle recently praised her husband on Instagram, expressing pride in his thoughtful Thanksgiving celebration and thanking him for his generosity

Fans applauded the couple's strong bond, with many celebrating Zinhle's public appreciation of her partner

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite couples. The two have been showering each other with love on social media, and we love it for them.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are the Beyoncé and Jay-Z of South Africa. The stars who have been winning in their careers also seem to be handling their marriage well. Fans have praised Murdah for always showing support for his wife, despite being in the same industry.

The Umlilo hitmaker who recently warmed hearts when she expressed excitement over spending time with her hubby wrote a sweet message for him. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two thanked her man for being thoughtful and generous. Part of the post read:

"My love @murdahbongz. I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of you. Hosting a Thanksgiving is such a beautiful and meaningful thing. It shows how much love and respect you have for your roots and the people who have shaped your journey.

"Thank you for being such a thoughtful and amazing person. I love you more than words can express."

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's sweet post

Social media users love how the Mahosanas show love to each other. Many commended DJ Zinhle for appreciating her man in public.

@thatzamangcobo said:

"You attracted umuntu onenhliziyo efana neyakho."

@iamtrustylicious commented:

"You've met your match momma ❤️❤️❤️"

@tshifhiwa.mt added:

"You are an incredible wife, mom and so much more.😍😍😍 God continue to bless your union."

@wendy.jordaan wrote:

"😍😢🔥Zee in her makoti Era, love it . May God bless and strength strengthen this union 😍🔥"

