Sbahle Mpisane rang in the new year with a trip to Bali, sharing a sneak peek of her dream getaway

The fitness enthusiast raved about the food, including fresh coconut water and vegan dishes, expressing how Bali has pushed her out of her comfort zone

Fans responded positively to her post, with many expressing admiration for her self-care journey and Bali experience

Sbahle Mpisane kicked off the new year with an unforgettable trip to the picturesque Bali, sharing a stunning sneak peek from her dream getaway.

Sbahle Mpisane shared pictures from her Bali getaway. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane lives it up in Bali

Bali has become the destination of choice for most South African celebrities. Stars like Phindile Gwala have visited the stunning destination. Just like famous people like Dr Musa Mthombeni and his stunning wife, who recently took a trip to Hong Kong, and Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana, who were in Dubai, fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane is unwinding in Bali.

Taking to the Instagram page, the Kwa MaMkhize star gave a detailed review of her trip, including the yummy food and drinks she had been enjoying. Part of her post read:

"Being in Bali has truly brought me out of my comfort zone, and I’m loving every moment of it! Every restaurant I’ve visited has completely won my heart 💯 drinking fresh coconut water isn’t just a drink here; it’s a whole vibe! 🌴

"Their vegan food has me rethinking everything. Who knew it could taste this incredible?"

Fans react to Sbahle Mpisane's post

Social media users shared positive comments on Sbahle's post. Many were glad that the media personality was taking some time to spoil herself.

@sharon_gambu said:

"Enjoy hun 🔥"

@oose206 wrote:

"And so it is @sbahle_mpisane ,I’ve been there more than 5 times but I never have enough of it esp Ubud❤️"

@wonderboy.ayanda added:

"So gorgeous mama🔥😍."

