One South African gent flexed his relationship with his wife in a TikTok video making rounds online

A man raved about being under his wife's control in a TikTok video.

Man raves about being under wife's control

The young man who uploaded the video under the handle @gxalibeshe shows the man and his wife sitting on the floor playing a game together while enjoying each other's company. The clip sparked a widespread online reaction.

@gxalibeshe's clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

While taking to TikTok, the gent gushed over his relationship, saying:

"Kwaze kwamnandi ukuganwa umuntu onhliziyonye naye umnangi wakhe yimi,nami umngani wami uyena," in English "It's nice to have someone who understands you, someone who gets you. My person is you, and your person is me."

Thembisile Sthebe said:

"Let this love locate me."

Nolwazi Okababa Khoza Ndaba wrote:

"This is love."

Silindile Dlamini wrote:

"Wow bhuti wami , you have wisdom."

Gabbz gushed over the couple, saying:

"This is so wholesome."

Moon commented:

"Beautiful."

Marncaneh shared:

"Content or Not lo mdlalo bathi awudlalwa egceken sekunzima kakhulu seniwudlala endlin Cc Bathi idala isifo ekhaya le nto."

Source: Briefly News