“Did You Break Them”: South African Teacher Rants About Quiet Kids in Classroom
- One educator in South Africa was shocked by his pupils' behaviour, and he took to social media to rant about it
- The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- Comments poured in from online users who poked fun while some shared their thoughts
A teacher in Mzansi was in panic mode as he took to his social media account to rant about his pupils.
Teacher stunned by quiet kids
The educator recorded himself in his classroom, and he uploaded the video on TikTok under the handle @riaandurand, where he expressed the following:
"Dear parents, I don't know what you have done to your children, but I have a class of 30 kids in front of me now, and they are not talking, they are just doing their work. No one is laughing, no one is making jokes, no one is doing anything. Did you break them?" He said in his clip.
It did not end for @riaandurand, who went on to joke about how the parents sent him "defective products," which amused the online community.
The TikTok video quickly gained traction, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments within a day of publication.
Watch the video below:
SA cracks jokes about the man's rant
The guy's TikTok video amused people online. They flocked to the comments section to poke fun, while some simply laughed it off.
WM said:
"It is still the first day....they are defrosting. Let's talk again next week."
Tsholofelo Danti added:
"That means u are a good babysitter. Keep them until 18:00."
User wrote:
"They have withdrawals of not opening the fridge every minute."
Bridgette Zwane commented:
"Sir, all I can say is in the beningi."
Ntokozo Ndlams shared:
"We told them this morning to get it together and not embarrass us."
MpaiSekete expressed:
"They must be hungry."
