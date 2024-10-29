Phindile Gwala is enjoying a holiday in Bali, sharing picturesque moments on social media

The actress posted snaps of her exciting activities, from horse and elephant rides to scenic tours, captioning her posts with humour about her experiences

Fans and celebrities praised Phindile’s adventurous spirit, with many admiring her joy and positivity

South African actress Phindile Gwala is enjoying her holiday in Bali. Thanks to her constant social media posts, the star has been keeping her fans and followers updated.

Phindile Gwala shares stunning snaps from her getaway

Famous actress Phindile Gwala escaped the hustle and bustle of Mzansi to enjoy some quality time in Bali. If the pictures and videos on her social media platforms are to be believed, the star is having the time of her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Muvhango star shared stunning pictures from her fun-filled trip, showing fans all the activities she got up to, from horse and elephant riding to visiting iconic sights. She wrote:

"I’m here to enjoy life, I’m not here to suffer… But I suffered ku-second slide🤣🤣🤣"

Fans react to Phindile Gwala's snaps

Social media users and fellow celebrities hailed Phindile for living her best life.

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Second slide you are smiling all the way, I love it 😍"

@zwelimguza added:

"For a second I thought it was going to sink you. I could hear your heart pounding."

@tebogobokaboka wrote:

"Second slide 😂😂😂 Happiness looks good on you Mama❤️"

@phutikhomo noted:

"Oh my gosh, I would so love this experience😍😍😍"

@mariakhosi commented:

"Live u'r life like it's golden😍🙌"

