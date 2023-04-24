Sithelo Shozi posted on her official Instagram page that she travelled to Bali with her sister Ze Shozi

The Masked Singer SA investigator shared photos of her lavish accommodation in Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Badung

Bonang Matheba, Thuli Phongolo and Mzansi couldn't get enough of Sithelo and Ze's extravagant Indonesian holiday

Sithelo Shozi and her younger sister Ze Shozi are on a lavish trip to Bali.

Sithelo Shozi's pictures from her lavish Bali vacation have impressed Bonang Matheba. Image: @_sithelo and @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Shozi has been hard at work in recent months, earning herself a television debut as a "detective" on The Masked Singer SA, and it's only fitting that she enjoys her time before production begins.

Sithelo Shozi drops magnetic photos with Ze Shozi on their way to Bali

Taking to Instagram, Sithelo shared photos with Ze next to their Louis Vuitton luggage while wearing matching clothing that only differed in colour.

Many people were intrigued by the two snaps and a video at the end of the Instagram post's slide because Sithelo without revealing she was going to Bali.

Later on, Sithelo and Ze shared pics wearing green matching clothing sets as they explored all that the Indonesian Island has to offer.

Check out the pics below:

Sithelo Shozi shows off her Bali extravagant Bali hotel

According to ZAlebs, as Sithelo uploaded more social media content about her vacation, her posts revealed that she was staying at a boutique hotel in Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Badung.

While showing off her lovely accommodation, Sithelo was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous red dress. Even though she sat down in the trending pics, peeps could see that the gown hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places.

Bonang Matheba, Thuli Phongolo and Mzansi excited about Sithelo Shozi's Bali pics

Shozi's comments were packed with Mzansi's most well-known faces, including Bonang Matheba, Thuli Phongolo, and other celebrities whose breath was taken away by the jaw-dropping views of Sithelo's Bali vacation.

@bonang_m said:

"We’re about to EAT!!"

@thuliphongolo shared:

"Stunning "

@zama_mg posted:

"Yoh, you're gonna kill us with content "

@sthandwannzama replied:

"The content we signed up for "

@pearl_rabie commented:

"I’m obsessed ❤️"

@lwazi.zondo wrote:

"Lalela, you look so beautiful "

@zandile_ngco added:

"Travelling content looks good on your feed. Can we have more of that, please? "

