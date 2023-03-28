Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have posted exciting pics of their Bali getaway on Instagram

Fans and other celebrities reacted to the couple's content, gushing over the Ledwabas

After putting in a lot of work, the couple were happy to enjoy themselves in a well-deserved setting

Mpoomy and Brenden enjoy their holiday in Bali. Images: @brenden_praise

Source: Instagram

Lovebirds Brenden and Mpoomy Ledwaba enjoyed a romantic getaway to the sunny shores of Bali, Indonesia. The two could be seen exchanging passionate smiles in their recent Instagram posts.

Brenden posted:

"Felt like getting my face licked in Bali. @blacktrotters_ took care of the admin and I'm here now. Xikwembu!!!"

Inside Mpoomy and Brenden's Bali trip

Fans couldn't get enough of businesswoman and content creator Mpoomy Ledwaba and her singer husband Brenden Praise, as the two served major looks in Indonesia. The couple took a break from their busy lives to enjoy each other's company in a beautiful resort in the gorgeous Asian country.

The Ledwabas are known for their content across South African social media timelines. While they are no strangers to the adoration of romance fans, these new pictures and videos have left tongues wagging.

Mpoomy took to her Instagram account to document the experience, saying:

An experience. Today has been filled with the most beautiful and peaceful rain. Everything my heart needs. We checked into a new space on the other side of town. Everything is beautiful. I love Bali. Trip planned by @blacktrotters_

Fans and celebs react to the Ledwabas Bali holiday pics

Instagrammers flooded the comments section to express their affection and compliments. The couple attracted the attention of both fans and celebrities alike.

Actress Hulisani Ravele commented:

"iPeace engaka!"

Instagram user @amanda.dambuza said:

"Kanti you have a whole new wardrobe too ❤️❤️ When I grow up."

While @low_lahhhh commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ I cannot wait to experience this also. Always so beautiful Mrs Mom."

The couple have been hard at work

The couple has been serving couple goals content for a while now. Social media has been set alight by their relationship while balancing business and music careers. Mpoomy continues to do great work through her company, Wisdom & Wellness, while Brenden recently posted the cover art to his upcoming album titled Mhala Mhala.

Posting on his Instagram, the singer said:

"6 April 2023. Pre-Add link in Bio."

