Popular Mzansi content creator Mpoomy Ledwaba's dreams of having her own offices are finally coming true

The star had her followers looking at life differently after sharing an inspirational message about having faith

Many congratulated the YouTuber for making major moves and for following her dreams despite many hindrances

Mpoomy Ledwaba is starting the new year with major boss moves. The content creator recently announced that she will be moving into her new offices soon.

Mpoomy Ledwaba has announced that she is moving into new offices. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba.

Source: Instagram

She also posted a heartwarming post about how she kept her faith that everything will work out perfectly despite facing many challenges.

Mpoomy Ledwaba moves into her new offices

ZAlebs reports that Mrs Mom's dream of having her own offices is finally coming true. The star recently headed to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak peek of her new office alongside a powerful message.

She spoke about how she almost lost hope in her business after closing down one of her ventures but her faith kept her going. She wrote:

"You know what’s crazy…when I first thought of getting an office and growing the W&W team, my biggest fear was obviously how going to make money, will we have work to do every day, and what will the team even do….I reflect and realise that there hasn’t been a day that we’ve worried about any of these things, in fact now we have t ask ourselves “do we have the capacity?

“I can’t even talk about the fest, completely above me, but God says TRUST!!! And to see that we are almost SOLD OUT, blows my mind”.

Fans respond to Mpoomy Ledwaba's post

Mpoomy Ledwaba touched many hearts with her post. Many followers said they were inspired by how she kept believing despite facing adversities.

@hulisaniravele said:

"Faith the size of a mustard seed! You’re doing amazing twinnie! May God keep you and guide you. ❤️."

@dudutsobane wrote:

"Talk about crazy faith ."

@jenniferbala commented:

"That's what you call walking by faith. It’s scary but you know He’s got you. Congratulations! ✨"

@ucanthandlethis noted:

"Where there is a vision there is PROvision!Well done sister so happy to see this grow and looking forward to seeing greater growth! We thank God in everything!"

