Prince Kaybee is still haunted by the leaked pic of his private part nearly two years after Hazel Mahazard did him dirty

The award-winning music producer was expecting his first child with his girlfriend when his side chick leaked the steamy pic and a screenshot of their chat

Just recently, one of his followers slid in his DMs and reminded him about the pic and reportedly complimented the DJ who just wants the scandal to go away

It's been nearly two years since Prince Kaybee's alleged side chick leaked a pic of his manhood online. The DJ has shared that he's apparently still haunted by the scandal.

At the time, the award-winning music producer and his baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, were expecting their first child together. Hazel Mahazard took to her timeline and posted a screenshot of her conversation with the DJ and leaked the saucy pic.

Prince Kaybee's follower DMs him about the leaked pic

TshisaLIVE reports that the Hosh hitmaker posted on his official Instagram account and shared how he still bears the weight of his sins. In his story, the star reportedly shared a DM he received from one of his admirers complimenting his private part. Prince Kaybee captioned his post:

"When will it ever end?"

The musician-turned-businessman felt sorry for politician, Zanele Sifuba, when her alleged lover leaked a steamy video of her in 2022. He said the clip reminded him of the time when Hazel Mahazard did him dirty in May 2021.

