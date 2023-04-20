The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star, Mabusi Seme, has finally addressed her name being dragged in the latest episodes

This comes after RHOD cast members Nonku Williams and Mbali Ngiba coined the phrase "Mbusi vibes" to refer to Seme's "shady" lifestyle

Reacting to Mabusi's reply, peeps expressed their desire for Mabusi to return to RHOD and tell her side of the story

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Mabusi Seme has finally broken her silence after her name was mentioned in recent episodes.

Despite her departure, Mabusi's presence on RHOD was felt in the previous three episodes. Before the new season aired, producers and Seme announced her exit from the Showmax show, but it seems like she's still a hot topic among cast members.

Mabusi Seme responds to RHOD cast discussing her in the latest episodes

According to ZAlebs, Nonku Williams shaded Mabusi in the most recent episodes when she brought up the "Mabusi vibes conversation", which the viewers are still in the dark about.

The news publication added that it could be related to the new cast member Mbali Ngiba's claims about Mabusi's lifestyle. Mbali apparently explained that "Mabusi vibes" refers to Seme being a low life and unclassy.

Taking to Twitter, Mabusi expressed her displeasure with her name being mentioned in conversations which she was not involved. She seemingly blasted Nonku and Mbali for not keeping her name out of their mouths, saying:

"Dont throw stines when you're living in a glass house."

Mzansi wants Mabusi Seme to go back to RHOD

Mzansi appears to be siding with Mabusi in the drama because Nonku Williams hasn't been on their good books, especially after getting engaged to a convicted r*pist Dumisani Ndlazi.

@Emely20250269 said:

"One day when you are good and ready, you must go back and lay it all mtakabawo!"

@NdudulaNdudula shared:

"I hope you will rock up at the reunion just so uzomamela uba vele vele, what's good!"

@SweetnessLusiba replied:

"We need you to come back."

@Jade_Louella commented:

"Cook her Mabusi!"

@leawhatwhat wrote:

"Tell them, Queen!"

@khanyieMcBird also said:

"Phezu kwakhe bestie. We’re on your side!"

@mandymatsinhe added:

"Spill the tea hunny "

Nonku Williams and Slee Ndlovu's beef reaches boiling point, stars fight in the latest episode

In similar, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 brought the drama that had Mzansi social media users buzzing.

Many people discussed the group's divisions, especially Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson's friendship, plus Williams' beef with Slee.

According to ZAlebs, RHOD fans also weighed in on Sorisha Naidoo's threat to expose Nonu's dirty laundry.

