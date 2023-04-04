RHOD star Nonku Williams has reportedly called off her engagement with her man Dumisani Ndlazi

News reports claimed that Ndlazi scammed the reality TV star when they worked together on a tender

Sources close to the "ex-couple" say Dumisani wants them to reconcile, but Nonku is not on board

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams and her "gangster" bae Dumisani Ndlazi have allegedly called off their engagement two months after getting engaged.

According to ZAlebs, Nonku and Ndlazi began dating in late 2022. Aside from not being Mzansi's favourite couple, they were also criticised for moving too quickly. Nonku even introduced him to her family, and RHOD viewers were convinced it would end in tears.

Nonku Williams and Dumisani Ndlazi ended their engagement because he scammed her

Zimoja Lezinto reports that just like how many people expected, Ndlazi scammed Nonku.

The news publication said the lovers worked together on a tender, and Dumisani took Nonku's share (money) with him.

"When the deal was through, Dumisani took all the money and built a house in his village leaving Nonku high and dry."

Dumisani Ndlazi begs Nonku Williams for love back

Sources close to Nonku said she erased every memory of her and Ndlazi, even though he wants them to fix their relationship.

They were apparently cast for a new reality TV show together, but Nonku has changed the angle of the show.

“We are still not sure what is going to happen because she is genuinely hurt and feels betrayed by someone who is supposed to have her back."

Nonku Williams and Dumisani Ndlazi's relationship dragged

When word of their engagement spread, Mzansi gave Nonku a reality check. Apparently, Ndlazi is a convicted criminal, and many people were concerned that Nonku had put her children's lives in danger by bringing him into her personal space.

@Nampree said:

"Nonku is engaged to a convicted r*pist. This is so disappointing."

@uphumeh shared:

"If you're going to defend Nonku picking and getting engaged to a r*pist by pointing out that Annie's man allegedly cheated on her then, I question your judgement. #RHODurban"

@officiallebza posted:

"Nonku being engaged to a convicted r*pist is one of the most disappointing things. I hope the cast does not let her breathe about this during the next filming because what a foul move. That man even looks like a walking red flag #RHODurban"

@CallMeTumelo wrote:

"Nonku William's engaged. I see a scam; I see a swindle. I see trouble. I feel sorry for #NonkuWilliams; I don't know if it's the desperation of wanting to be in a relationship for her age or lifestyle pressure, especially after being cast in #RHODurban and social expectations."

@MsThatoM also said:

"Nonku le ene is making it hard for us to defend her, why is she engaged to that r*pist . They are moving so fast #RHOD #RHODurban"

Nonku Williams shares loved-up snap with her new man

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams took her followers by surprise when she posted her man on social media.

The usually private star shared the pic while getting cosy with the unidentified man.

Nonku Williams captioned the post with a simple post saying love wins and a Bible verse.

