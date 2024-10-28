Nonhle Thema dazzled at the South African Film and Television Awards, showcasing her ageless beauty in a stylish, form-fitting dress

Fans on social media praised her as the original "IT girl" and celebrated her influence, noting her successful past collaborations like the lotion range with Dark n Lovely

Comments highlighted her enduring allure, with many thrilled to see her making a comeback in the spotlight

Nonhle Thema stepped out looking stunning for the South African Film and Television Awards. The media personality wowed social media users with her ageless beauty.

Nonhle Thema looked elegant at the SAFTAs. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nonhle Thema stuns in new picture

Nonhle Thema proved once again that she still got it. The media personality, who is regarded as South Africa's first "IT" girl, gave fashion girlies a run for their money with her look at the glamorous SAFTAs.

The controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the star's picture on the microblogging platform X. In the picture, Thema shows off her stunning hourglass figure in an elegant dress. She kept the makeup simple and elegant. The post's caption read:

"Nonhle Thema at the 2024 South African Film and Television Awards."

SA reacts to Nonhle Thema's stunning picture

Social media users admitted that Nonhle Thema is still one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi. Others applauded her for trying to get back into the limelight.

@PontshoVisionm said:

"The original IT girl. This lady will go down in history as one of the most influential people to date. We saw it was possible for a black child to make it in the US because of your talent. Her lotion range with Dark n Lovely was one of the best ranges to date 👌🏽."

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"She's still as beautiful as ever 😍🔥"

@Amanda_Tshemese added:

"I love how South Africans canceled her ❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣 Very rude this one."

@itu_nadia wrote:

"She is ageing well like fine wine😍"

@Mpiloe_Cabeka added:

"Her face card will never decline she’s so absolutely stunning!"

@phephi_dlamini said:

"What a come back!!!! Love to see it ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘"

Source: Briefly News