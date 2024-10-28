“Usebenzile”: Woman Shows Off 1st Car Bought Cash With Call Centre Salary in Heartwarming Video
- A South African woman bought her car in cash, thanks to her call centre job, and she shared the special moment on TikTok
- The video showed her sealing the deal at the dealership and driving home to a warm celebration with her family
- Netizens were inspired by her achievement, and many offered congratulations in the comments
We love seeing big wins! A young South African woman took to TikTok to flaunt the car she bought without a loan, all thanks to her call centre job.
Woman bags Renault car
The video captured her collecting the Renault vehicle at the dealership, and the joy was contagious. From there, she hopped in her new ride and drove it straight home for a well-deserved celebration.
Driving home to celebrate
The best part? Her family was waiting outside, ready to celebrate her big moment. As she pulled up, you could see their excitement as they rushed to greet her.
The clip shared on @anele_msomi's account, got over 70k views on the social media platform. It was a heartwarming scene that showed just how much her accomplishment meant, not just to her, but to her loved ones too.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi congratulates new car owner
TikTok viewers were loving the car purchase, flooding the comments section with love and congratulations.
@Hleng's gushed:
"You bought it cash? Congratulations."
@Vuuuu stated:
"Thank you for showing us it's possible. Congrats!"
@Khanyisa mentioned:
"I’m super proud of you, my bestie. ♥️😭 This is so beautiful and inspirational. Such a beautiful car.🙌🏾"
@thabisileima wrote:
"If bravery was a person. Congratulations, my girl."
@Mpubear commented:
"Congratulations again sthandwa. God is really faithful. 🙏❤️"
@bongatitus posted:
"Congratulations gorgeous, usebenzile. ❤️"
@ma'mkhasibe typed:
"I'm inspired. Congratulations cc. 👏"
@CallMeJay added:
"This is so beautiful. 🥹🥹 Well done chica. 😍♥️🌟"
Call centre agent salary astonishes Mzansi
In another article, Briefly News reported that a lady whose page specialises in reviewing payslips and careers shared a video of a call centre employee working at an inbound parastatal company.
The content was shared on TikTok and received 550K views, 16K likes and almost 1K comments.
Source: Briefly News
