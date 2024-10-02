“That’s a Bargain”: Mzansi Surprised to See Kwid Sold for R21k at Auction

A TikTok user shared with people on the app that a motorist at an auction bought a Renault Kwid for R21 000

The pre-owned car had 142km on the clock and was sold at an MFC auction in Kempton Park, Gauteng

Many social media users in the post's comment section thought the price was affordable and hoped to score the same deal

People were surprised to see how much a Kwid was sold for at an auction. Images: South_agency / Getty Images, @renault_sa / Instagram

For most people, purchasing a second-hand car is often smarter than buying a brand-new one, as it's generally more affordable. One motorist was particularly fortunate to secure a vehicle for over R20 000 at an auction.

Driving a sweet bargain

The TikTok user @sthe0051, who often posts videos about car auctions, uploaded a video on his account informing app users about a car sold at an affordable price at an MFC auction in Kempton Park.

In the video, the TikTokker shared an auction that was in progress. The vehicle up for grabs was a 2019 Renault Kwid with 142km on the clock, which was sold for R21 000 to a lucky motorist.

How much does a Renault Kwid cost?

According to the Renault website, the Kwid comes in five different models with different costs. While the Kwid 1.0l Life 5-Dr abs starts at R308 685, the Kwid 1.0l Climber AMT 5-Dr abs would cost interested buyers R371 480.

Price of Kwid at auction surprises online users

A few members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to express their interest and disbelief at the car being sold for a low price at the auction.

@evansjazzquestmhangwane exclaimed in the comments:

"Wow, that's a bargain!"

@mentamerkebede wondered about the vehicle:

"Why is it so cheap? You need to fix it after you purchase it."

@madi14756 said to app users:

"I guess my son can get a car for school."

@chardonnay.samson jokingly asked:

"Can I also have one for R21 000, please?"

Showing interest in the auction after seeing what the Kwid was sold for, morisky_dj asked the online community:

"How do I attend this auction?"

@ameliamafosogmail.com wrote in the comments:

"I wish it was me who bought it."

Motorist pays R37k for Polo at auction

In a related article, Briefly News reported about the same TikTokker who showed the internet that a Volkswagen Polo was sold at an auction for R37 000.

Some social media users could not believe the price the motorist paid for the vehicle, while others thought it was a good purchase.

