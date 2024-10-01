Mzansi peeps were left amazed after seeing a VW Polo Playa on auction with a starting bid price of R1

The 24-year-old car looked pretty good in pictures, leading to many people showing interest in buying it

Social media users did not waste time, taking to the comment section to express themselves and tag their friends to share the news

A gent shared the auction details with a bid that starts from R1. Image: @princeneo667

Source: TikTok

A post shared by TikTok user @princeneo667 caught the attention of many social media users.

In the post, the young man shared a car from the well-known second-hand car dealership We Buy Cars, which starts from almost nothing in a bid.

The car and auction details

The gent shared a video post showing a white year 2000 Volkswagen Polo Playa 1.8, clocking 298 000 KM, available on auction at the dealership's Brackenfel, Cape Town Branch for a R1 starting price.

He shared the car post with the caption:

"We should all have cars this December."

Watch the video here.

Social media users share their views on the post

After seeing the gent's post, social media users took to the comment section to share their interest in the deal, while others worried that there might be something wrong with the Polo.

User @kgosigadi_sebata shared:

"I am going to try the lever."

User @mr.grey210 added:

"Probably will sell for +R25K."

User @michellengobeni2 said:

"😂😂 We're walking by choice😭😂."

User @berry_s28 wasn't phased:

"Then you're going to fix it for R50 000 the owner got rid of it because of its faults and the wena wailata ka R1."

User @preshykaybeekatma shared:

"@chrissy202 Mmata, we can finally travel and see each other Beke le beke 😂😂😂."

Mzansi guy shares a video of a VW Polo sold at an auction for less than R40K

Briefly News previously reported on a guy shared a video he took at an auction in Sandton, where a VW Polo was auctioned for R37K at Bidvest Burchmore.

The post attracted a lot of positive feedback from social media users who raved about auctions, while others were happy about the plug.

