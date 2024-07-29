A classic Nissan Sentra auction with a starting bid of R1 has gone viral in South Africa, sparking excitement and scepticism among potential bidders

Social media users humorously speculate about the final price and potential hidden costs, while some see it as a business opportunity

The auction has captivated many despite uncertainties about the car's actual cost

The auction of a classic Nissan Sentra with a starting bid of R1 has gone viral, with South Africans excitedly weighing in on social media. Images: archers.khosa.

Source: TikTok

In an unusual auction that has caught the attention of many South Africans, a classic Nissan Sentra is up for grabs with a starting bid of just R1.

The low initial price has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with potential bidders and car enthusiasts weighing in on the opportunity.

The auction, which features a video posted by @archers.khosa showcasing the car, has quickly gone viral.

SA is unsure about the price but is still interested

While the starting bid is enticingly low, many netizens speculate about the final price and the actual cost of owning the car.

Twitter user @Vince_Sa humorously commented,

”Bro buy it for me, will give you R10 when I see you😅😅"

Vince captured the playful spirit of many excited but sceptical about the low starting bid.

Others like @MAXX reminded potential bidders of similar situations where low initial prices skyrocketed.

"Remember the phone that was 1rand, but the SIM card was 100rnd on TV? This is the same; when the bid starts, it's going to end up at 50k."

@Bongani Sibanyoni clarified a common misconception, emphasising that the auction could significantly increase bid amounts.

"It's a starting bid, not the price of the car 🤣🤣"

Curious about participating, @Kelebogile asked:

"How does one get to enter an auction?"

Some users, like @marikizana, highlighted the potential hidden costs of owning such a vehicle, stating:

“One rand where you lose thousands to fix it 😆"

This sentiment was echoed by @Hlabane M, who saw a business opportunity:

"Buy the car and sell it for more… do the maths 🤣"

