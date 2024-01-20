Nelson Mandela ID Expected To Fetch R1.4m at Auction Block, SA Citizens Outraged: “This Is Madness”
- Nelson Mandela's daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, decided to auction his green ID book and other items
- The minimum bid for the green book is set at R1.4m, with auctioneers anticipating the price to exceed expectations
- Citizens are shocked and bashing the decision to sell Mandela's personal belongings with such great historical significance
The green ID book once owned by former president Nelson Mandela is set to hit the auction block next month, with a minimum bid of R1.4m($75,000).
The decision, made by Mandela's child, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, has stirred controversy and criticism among South Africans who believe such historical artefact should be preserved in a museum rather than sold to the highest bidder.
Mandela's Green ID Book sparks interest
The auction, scheduled for February 22 by Guernsey's, includes 70 items belonging to the iconic leader.
Despite the controversy, four bidders were already watching the item on the auctioneer's live page as of Friday reported TimesLIVE.
Public outcry over Mandela's items
While the family aims to raise funds for a memorial garden in Mandela's hometown of Qunu, Eastern Cape, the move to auction such personal items has left many citizens stunned.
See some comments below:
Sandiso Yisaki posted:
"These items should be put in the Nelson Mandela Museum not auctioned. But the amount of desperation by this lady is uncalled for."
Naomi Kgosana said:
"R1.4m this is madness."
Golden Gondwe wrote:
"Tell them to use the money to clean his house, even hire garden service simple as that."
Anne Boyes mentioned:
"So sad that his family would sell this. It deserves to be in a museum."
Nelson Mandela’s daughter to sell his ID book for memorial garden in Qunu, South Africans shake their heads
Vati Doyi added:
"It's disgusting how they still want to milk his legacy. Coffers are running dry so they auction his belongings."
Civil Shongwe stated:
"And it will be bought even more than that."
Zizi Kodwa slams selling of Mandela’s belongings
In another article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has spoken against the auctioning of the late statesman Nelson Mandela's personal belongings, including his ID.
Kodwa has thrown his weight behind the South African Heritage Resources Agency which is in a heated conflict with Dr Makaziwe Mandela and others for the exportation and auctioning of former President Nelson Mandela's belongings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News