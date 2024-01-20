Nelson Mandela's daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, decided to auction his green ID book and other items

The minimum bid for the green book is set at R1.4m, with auctioneers anticipating the price to exceed expectations

Citizens are shocked and bashing the decision to sell Mandela's personal belongings with such great historical significance

Nelson Mandela showed off his ID book after he completed his voter registration at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Johannesburg. Image: @MDNnewss/X and Odd Andersen/Getty

The green ID book once owned by former president Nelson Mandela is set to hit the auction block next month, with a minimum bid of R1.4m($75,000).

The decision, made by Mandela's child, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, has stirred controversy and criticism among South Africans who believe such historical artefact should be preserved in a museum rather than sold to the highest bidder.

Mandela's Green ID Book sparks interest

The auction, scheduled for February 22 by Guernsey's, includes 70 items belonging to the iconic leader.

Despite the controversy, four bidders were already watching the item on the auctioneer's live page as of Friday reported TimesLIVE.

Public outcry over Mandela's items

While the family aims to raise funds for a memorial garden in Mandela's hometown of Qunu, Eastern Cape, the move to auction such personal items has left many citizens stunned.

See some comments below:

Sandiso Yisaki posted:

"These items should be put in the Nelson Mandela Museum not auctioned. But the amount of desperation by this lady is uncalled for."

Naomi Kgosana said:

"R1.4m this is madness."

Golden Gondwe wrote:

"Tell them to use the money to clean his house, even hire garden service simple as that."

Anne Boyes mentioned:

"So sad that his family would sell this. It deserves to be in a museum."

Vati Doyi added:

"It's disgusting how they still want to milk his legacy. Coffers are running dry so they auction his belongings."

Civil Shongwe stated:

"And it will be bought even more than that."

Zizi Kodwa slams selling of Mandela’s belongings

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has spoken against the auctioning of the late statesman Nelson Mandela's personal belongings, including his ID.

Kodwa has thrown his weight behind the South African Heritage Resources Agency which is in a heated conflict with Dr Makaziwe Mandela and others for the exportation and auctioning of former President Nelson Mandela's belongings.

