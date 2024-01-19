Minister Zizi Kodwa opposed the auctioning of Nelson Mandela's belongings

Kodwa said he is supporting SAHRA who are fighting for the preservation of Mandela's legacy

Social media echoes Kodwa's stance and insists on safeguarding the late president's personal items

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa has spoken against the auctioning of the late statesman Nelson Mandela's personal belongings, including his ID.

Minister Zizi Kodwa has spoken out against the auctioning of Nelson Mandela's belongings. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Gideon Mendel/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Minister Kodwa issues a statement

Minister Zizi Kodwa has thrown his weight behind the South African Heritage Resources Agency which is in a heated conflict with Dr Makaziwe Mandela and others for the exportation and auctioning of former President Nelson Mandela's belongings.

A statement shared on the minister's page expressed concern over the auctioning of the former president's items. He said late President Mandela's legacy should be preserved for generations to come. Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Former President Nelson Mandela is integral to South Africa's heritage. His life, experiences and legacy live in our consciousness and in the values we promote as a country. It is thus important that we preserve the legacy of former President Mandela and ensure that his life's work and experiences remain in the country for generations to come."

He added:

"It is important for us to record and tell our stories to deepen our heritage. The legacy of former President Mandela and many others who have contributed to get South Africa where it is today as a free, democratic and culturally diverse nation cannot be forgotten. It is teherefore critical to support the intervention by SAHRA for the sake of maintaining the country's rich heritage."

South Africans agree with Minister Kodwa

Social media users shared the same sentiments with the minister. Many noted that the late president's personal belongings must not be auctioned.

@Markedama said:

"It's wrong, very shameful, no respect whatsoever."

@RLEKWADU commented:

"It tells us Mandela, every Mandela if the family rejects him, who are we as a society?"

Nelson Mandela’s Houghton house abandoned by family

Briefly News previously reported that the first president of democratic South Africa, world-renowned struggle icon and Nobel Peace Award recipient Nelson Mandela's house is now in shambles.

The house where the former statesman, known for being the most crucial figure in apartheid resistance, is a shadow of its formal glory. South Africans frowned at Mandela's grandchildren for being unable to maintain the house or pay utilities.

Source: Briefly News