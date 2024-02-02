The Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has warned that the number of people depending on social grants in South Africa is a bad omen

She revealed that this could potentially turn the country into a welfare state as more people rely on grants to survive

South Africans echoed her concerns and believed that the fault lay with the ANC

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Kholeka Gcaleka said Mzansi could become a welfare state because of the social grants. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, warned that because of the millions of people depending on social grants, South Africa might be on its way to becoming a welfare state.

SA could be a welfare state: Gcaleka

According to IOL, Gcaleka, whom Ramaphosa recently appointed as the public protector after Busi Mkhwebane was sacked, revealed that over 26 million people in the country receive various grants and survive with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

These include the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, old age, disability, foster care and child support grants. She revealed that although the country has made significant strides in 30 years of democracy, the conditions of many living in South Africa created a dependency on social grants. She noted that over 50% of the population is still living in poverty, and because of the decline in the economy, the country is becoming a welfare state.

South Africans reflect on Gcaleka's words

Commenting on the matter, Netizens discussed her words and what they meant for the country.

Cousin T Lekgothoane said:

"She is right. Free things are damaging the minds of citizens-"

Ian Macaskill added:

"It's already a welfare state. Cyril seems proud of all the people the ANC has on welfare."

Bernabe de la Bat pointed out:

"That is the ANC's plan. Buy votes for R350 per month and take the rest for themselves."

Hotep Het-Heru commented:

"Even those with only a matric certificate like John Steenhhuisen and Natasha Mazzone knew that."

Enoch Godongwana adds R34 billion to SRD grants, SA unhappy

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Enoch Godongwana, the Finance Minister, added R34 billion to the Social Relief of Distress grant.

Godongwana announced October at last year's Mid-Term Budget Policy speech.

However, South Africans were far from pleased and voiced their displeasure at what they believed was a terrible and monumental mistake.

Source: Briefly News