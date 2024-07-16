“Great Buy”: Motorist Pays R37k for VW Polo at Auction, Intrigues Mzansi

A TikTokker showed the internet that a Volkswagen Polo was sold at an auction for R37,000

The man who filmed the bidding shared that it took place in Sandton, although similar auctions occur across the country

Some social media users could not believe the price the motorist paid for the vehicle, while others thought it was a good purchase

One person struck gold when they paid less than R40,000 for a popular Volkswagen model during an auction.

Taking to TikTok, @sthe0051, who often posts videos of cars being sold at an affordable price, shared one that caught the attention of over two million online users. Attending a Bidvest Burchmore's auction, the man captured the moment when the company sold a stunning white Polo.

While the venue was packed with hopeful buyers and those interested in the vehicles on display, the auctioneer knocked the gavel on the block when an unknown motorist bid R37,000 on the car, which usually retails between R350,000 and R550,000.

How do you bid for a car?

According to Bidvest Birchmore's, if you have no experience bidding, it is best to attend the auction as an observer to familiarise yourself with the process. When you bid, you are required to raise your hand when the auctioneer indicates a price for the vehicle.

Bidvest Birchmore's also states that an R8 000 registration fee is deducted from the price of the vehicle that you purchased at the auction. However, if unsuccessful, the company will refund the participant.

VW Polo price intrigues netizens

The viral video piqued the interest of many social media users, who took to the comment section to ask @sthe0051 for more information about the auction. The man shared that the auction occurred in Woodmead, Sandton, but similar venues are available in other parts of the country.

@nellymakola shared in the comments:

"Auctions must be part of the subjects at school so that once we start working, we know that we belong there too."

@thevillagepope told the online community of her experience purchasing a vehicle in this manner:

"I got my car at an auction, and it was the best financial decision I made."

A surprised @momuks6 wrote:

"This is not possible. Not at these prices."

@thembi_012, on the other hand, felt differently about the above TikTokker's opinion and commented:

"Great buy!"

Source: Briefly News