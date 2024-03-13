Global site navigation

Johannesburg Car Auction Video Gives TikTokkers a Glimpse of Hyundai Tuscon Being Sold at R120k
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A TikTok video provided a glimpse into a car auction in Johannesburg where a Hyundai Tuscon was being sold
  • It grabbed thousands of viewers' attention who are eager to score second-hand vehicles at affordable prices
  • Interested buyers engaged in the comments section and asked about participating in online auctions

A TikTok video of a car auction in Johannesburg sparked curiosity
If you've ever wondered how cars are sold at an auction, look no further than a recent TikTok video that caused quite a stir.

Car sold at an affordable price

In just a few seconds, viewers were treated to the auction at Birchmores, where a Hyundai Tuscon found a new owner for a mere R120k. The footage was posted on TikTok by @sell_online_sa.

Auction video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok clip was insightful for those on the hunt for a sweet deal on wheels. It grabbed 520,000 views and hundreds of comments and likes. There's a need for snagging a second-hand vehicle at a fraction of the price.

Watch the video below:

How to buy a car at an auction?

Curious viewers weren't shy to ask questions. From inquiries about upcoming physical auctions to questions about how to participate in online bidding, the comments section was buzzing with eager potential buyers.

See the reactions below:

@karabomafa325 said:

"R120k for a Tucson. I need to get there asap."

@dieketseng.serifi asked:

"Can I have a car for R50k from the floor without going to the auction?"

@crystal_20 posted:

"My sign that I need a bigger car."

@lynne.robbins typed:

"Are the cars reliable in the long run after being sold?"

@user6291471925730 shared:

"I'm coming next year, I hope I will get this one I love Tucson. "

@khanyesihle commented:

"Please do Renault Kwid or a Toyota Atios."

@Jonti_Joey wrote:

"Yoh I would have bought. "

@sasakie_12 added:

"Can you bid on someone's behalf?"

Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider sells for R35 Million

In another article, Briefly News reported the tale of the beaten-up 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider selling for a jaw-dropping R35 million at the RM Sotheby's auction.

This was during the Monterey Car Week is like something out of a vintage Hollywood movie. This whopping price tag, which could buy you five brand new Ferrari 296 GTBs and then some, shows that folks still go nuts for those classic Ferraris.

