Corruption-accused businessman Hamilton Ndlovu is auctioning off his fleet of luxury cars

Ndlovu landed in hot water for misappropriating 90% of PPE tenders worth R172 million

The Special Tribunal ordered the tenderpreneur to sell off and auction his assets to pay back the money he pocketed

JOHANNESBURG - It's off to the auction house for corruption-accused businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's beloved fleet of luxury vehicles.

Hamilton Ndlovu's fleet of luxury cars is set to be auctioned in the aftermath of the PPE tender corruption scandal. Image: @realhamiltonndlovu & stock image

This comes months after Ndlovu lost his bid to appeal the Special Tribunal's order compelling him to pay back R158 million from personal protective equipment tenders Ndlovu misappropriated.

According to the South African Government, the tribunal ruled that Ndlovu's assets should be auctioned off or sold so his bill could be settled.

Hamilton Ndlovu bags and blows R172 million PPE tender

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ndlovu secured almost R172 million in PPE contracts from the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation found that the tenderpreneur pilfered nearly 90% of the contracts and splurged on cars, houses, furniture and other personal luxuries.

Hamilton Ndlovu's Lamborghini, Porches and Jeep head to auction house

The auction is expected to take place on Wednesday, 5 July and will be facilitated by Park Village Auctions.

Featured on the auction block will be a Porche Panamera GTS Sport, a Porche Cayenne S Coupe, A Grand Cherokee SRT and a Lamborghini Urus, News24 reported.

South Africans celebrate Hamilton Ndlovu's auction woes

Below are some comments:

@GrumpyBurt questioned:

"Is he wearing his orange overall yet?"

@nmaharaj321 celebrated:

"Just love it....now, can we see him jailed."

@dirkfourie17 praised:

"Another "kleva comrade" being held accountable. South Africa needs to see more of these corrupt individuals brought to justice."

@Yung_TheoLogyZR cautioned:

"Ill-gotten wealth will always be taken away from you."

@Masinge073 said:

"At least we are collecting some of the lost monies."

