JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has been ordered to cough up more than R158 million after he lost his bid to appeal the Special Tribunal’s earlier decision. The tribunal ruled that the personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders awarded to him were unlawful.

Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has to repay R158 million for his involvement in a PPE tender scandal. Image: @mr_pomper & Getty image

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ndlovu received contracts worth at least R172 million to supply PPE to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). Earlier this year, the tribunal found that Ndlovu and his businesses, Feliham Pty (Ltd), Hamilton Protects CC, and Hamilton Holdings Pty (Ltd), repay R158 million.

The businessman argued that the tribunal made a mistake in the ruling due to incorrect information that led to an unfair judgment. According to News24, Ndlovu also claimed that the tribunal had no authority to rule on the matter.

The figure was calculated based on the prescribed rate when the NHLS made payment for the orders. The tribunal ordered that Ndlovu’s assets be auctioned or sold to make up the money.

Last March, the SA Revenue Service obtained an order to freeze the businessman’s numerous bank accounts containing R102m and seize his luxury cars. TimesLIVE reported that after Ndlovu began posting videos of vehicles online, he became a social media sensation.

His luxury cars included three Porsche vehicles, a Jeep, and a Lamborghini. Ndlovu’s companies have been flagged as restricted NHLS suppliers.

South Africans react to the order:

@Ziggy_152 said:

“I don’t understand the system of paying back the stolen money someone please help?”

@ALETTAHA commented:

“#PayBackTheMoney and then go to jail.”

@mswanepoel123 wrote:

“Shame neh.”

@Mautle_Mothapo1 added:

“He must repay back all those looted funds.”

