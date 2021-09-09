The Special Investigating Unit and the National Health Laboratory Services have been granted an order to freeze Hamilton Ndlovu's assets

This order is in relation to Ndlovu's involvement in the PPE tender scandal in 2020 at the height of the pandemic

The businessman is infamous for showing off his flashy lifestyle and assets on social media platforms, this practice led to his investigation

JOHANNESBURG - The flashy businessman Hamilton Ndlovu who is known for posting his flashy assets on social media is in the spotlight yet again.

The Special Investigating Unit announced that Ndlovu's assets have effectively been frozen, according to an order granted to the division and the National Health Laboratory services, according to eNCA. Ndlovu's assets are valued at R42 million.

Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's assets valued at R42 million have been frozen as investigations into the PPE scandal continue. Images: Thabisa Hamilton Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

In 2020, Ndlovu was fingered as one of the people involved in the R172 million PPE tender scandal. It has been revealed that around eight companies with links to Ndlovu benefited from contracts to supply the NHLS with PPE.

The order granted to the SIU and NHLS prohibits Ndlovu from selling any of his assets to grant the institutions an opportunity to review all his assets, according to The South African.

This is not the first time Ndlovu has found himself in this predicament. In 2020, Ndlovu appeared on SARS radar after posting brand new vehicles he supposedly bought at the same time. This lead to an investigation that revealed that Ndlovu had been evading tax.

It has been speculated that Ndlovu owes SARS R36 million.

News of Hamilton Ndlovu's frozen assets has people talking

The moment news broke that Ndlovu's assets had been frozen, he went to the top of the trending list on Twitter. Being familiar with Ndlovu's woes with the law, tweeps decided to remind others not to show off their wealth on social media.

One person found it odd that the authorities only became aware of Ndlovu's dealings after he posted his lifestyle on social media.

Here are some of there reactions:

@LindiMngomezulu said:

"The fact that it took Hamilton Ndlovu posting his wealth on SM for him to be investigated is scary. Why is this country reactive as opposed to being proactive?"

@abutibusiness said:

"Dear God, test me with Hamilton Ndlovu kind of opportunities, i will not even post my one car, not even one house Father. I will enjoy that money quietly so. Test me Lord. Test me now."

@Truthte83602973 said:

"Hamilton Ndlovu is an example of “Do Not Show Off anything, as long as you are black” look what happened to Sam Holdings and now Hamilton Ndlovu."

Hamilton Ndlovu's bank accounts frozen and cars seized by SARS

Briefly News previously reported that Hamilton Ndlovu, CEO of Hamilton Holdings, appears to have landed himself in a quite a bit of trouble with the taxman after he flexed his luxury cars online earlier this year.

As a result, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has seized three of his luxury cars and frozen his bank accounts according to Times Live.

The video that landed him in trouble featured a fleet of luxury cars worth over R11 million. His fleet included three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Source: Briefly.co.za