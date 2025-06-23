Tensions escalated between the defence and the State advocates in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele accused the State of being petty for telling the defence to bring their own equipment

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng refused to get involved, stating that he was scared to speak his mind on the matter

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng refused to say anything about the recent drama in the ongoing trial. Image: Anesh Debiky/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The trial into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa is never short of drama as South Africans get no closer to finding out who murdered the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Orlando Pirates star, but it was the court officials who took centre stage on the latest day of proceedings. Things got heated between the State and defence on Monday, 23 June 2025, as the prosecutor took offence to comments made by Advocate Charles Mnisi. Mnisi represents two of the accused in the matter.

State tells defence to bring their own equipment

Tensions escalated during proceedings when the State notified the court that it would not supply the defence with any devices to be used during cross-examination. State prosecutor Advocate Ronnie Sibanda explained that they made the decision after Mnisi requested that the defence could bring its own operator to project the photo evidence in court. Mnisi accused the previous operator of fidgeting with the photos to favour the State.

Sibanda not only agreed that Mnisi could bring in his own operator, but he also took it one step further to say that the defence should bring its own equipment as well.

“From now on, we request that they use their gadgets to demonstrate without involving the state. I believe they have laptops,” he said.

Defence accuses State of being petty

Sipho Ramosepele, the defence advocate for accused number two, accused the State of being petty, saying that he’s never seen anything like that before.

“As an attorney, not an advocate, I find it disheartening to see this level of pettiness among counsel as an officer of the court,” he said.

He stated that what was taking place was not professional, adding that he was always taught as an attorney to stay above emotions and have professionalism amongst fellow lawyers.

Attention turned away from the five accused as tensions between the advocates took centre stage during the trial. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng remains silent

While the drama continued in the courtroom, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng remained silent, stating that he was scared to speak. Mokgoatlheng has been criticised for some of his comments during the trial, most recently for his statement about black lawyers.

“If I speak up, people will label me as a racist, palooka, moegoe, or bhari. This is South Africa. Therefore, I am choosing to remain silent,” he said.

