Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng fired back at Advocate Charles Mnisi during the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Mokgoatlheng challenged Mnisi to appeal if he didn't like the judge's comments during the case

South Africans are upset with Mokgoatlheng's conduct, saying he was being biased to the State

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has got citizens questioning whether he is unbiased because of some of his comments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Phill Magakoe.

GAUTENG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng continues to make headlines in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the case where five men are appearing for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya have all been charged with the murder of the soccer star. Still, it's the judge who is garnering the most attention.

Mokgoatlheng challenges defence lawyer to appeal

During the cross-examination of Forensic analyst Retha Grobler, Mokgoatlheng seemingly took offence to Advocate Charles Mnisi's comments about a legal document.

When Mnisi questioned the issue, Mokgoatlheng didn't hold back with his comments.

Mokgoathleng in hot water for comment

The judge had previously landed himself in hot water when he made a comment about black lawyers during the trial.

Mokgoathleng expressed disappointment that a defence lawyer failed to show up to court, saying: “Is this how black lawyers behave, some of them?”

He later withdrew the comments and apologised for it.

Netizens concerned by Mokgoatlheng

The incident isn't the first time the judge has garnered attention for his comments in court, and many are concerned about whether he is biased.

@MzukisiNda603 said:

"The attitude of the Judge towards Defence Counsel is worrying.'

@Petsamajweng added:

“This judge is a joke.”

@SizakeleMa43649 was straight to the point:

“The arrogance of this old fool.”

@MabalaMaxwell also wasn’t happy:

“This arrogant clown is making the defence's job extremely difficult and judge president is comfortable with this stinking attitude.”

Mokgoatlheng praised for not taking nonsense

While Judge Mokgoathleng has his detractors, he also has those who have praised him.

Briefly News previously reported that citizens were happy with him for not taking nonsense.

This comes after he warned Zandile Khumalo that he would not tolerate any delays in the case.

