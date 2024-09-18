Ringo Madlingozi is said to be excited about the direction South African Afropop is taking

The legendary singer praised trailblazers like Thandiswa Mazwai and Nomfundo Moh for taking the genre to new heights

Ringo released a playlist ahead of his talk in collaboration with Apple Music and had fans feeling nostalgic

Images: Twitter/ thandiswamazwai, Instagram/ madlingoziringo, iamnomfundomoh

Ringo Madlingozi spoke about the young trailblazers taking Afropop to new heights, saying they were preserving the genre and African culture.

Ringo Madlingozi speaks on Afropop

Veteran Afropop singer, Ringo Madlingozi, was recently invited to speak about the impact of South African music at Apple Music's Amaqhawe launch.

The former EFF MP highlighted several Afropop musicians taking the world by storm and preserving African culture through their music, saying the genre was in good hands:

"There’s a pool of musicians that are keeping the Afropop genre alive. Thandiswa, Simphiwe, Moneoa, Nomfundo and Mlindo will make the genre grow even bigger."

According to SowetanLIVE, Ringo also credited the likes of Letta Mbulu and the late Hugh Masekela for teaching him a valuable lesson as an African musician:

"I learnt from amazing singers such as Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela and Letta Mbulu how we own our music while infusing our heritage, which helps us stand out. That’s the secret: owning who you are and celebrating it."

Mzansi raves over Ringo Madlingozi's playlist

Ahead of the event, Apple Music released playlists in honour of their guests, and fans couldn't get enough of Ringo's timeless tunes:

vam_m was excited:

"We waited for this!"

alisongeduldt showed love to Ringo:

"Ah, Ringo, my king!"

sungoddessafrolux praised the singer:

"Aah, Radebe. Mthimkhulu! Zanemvula!"

gatsby_qeqe was impressed:

"Exceptional!"

nombulelo14zgz requested:

"Khawze ngapha e Spain, mfokabawo."

