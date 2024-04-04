Berita honoured Hugh Masekela on his 85th heavenly birthday with a touching message on social media, honouring the late legend's musical legacy

She shared a clip of the song Mwana Wa Mai , which she collaborated on with Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with these iconic figures

Fans and colleagues join in commemorating Masekela's contributions to the music industry, keeping his spirit alive through heartfelt tributes

Berita has taken to social media to remember the late legendary Hugh Masekela on his 85th heavenly birthday. The Afro-soul singer shared a touching message on her social media page.

Berita celebrated Hugh Masekela's heavenly birthday. Image: @beritaafrosoul and Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Hugh Masekela remembered on his post humourous birthday

Hugh Masekela may be gone, but he will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to the music industry, not only in South Africa but all over the world. It's been six years since his untimely passing at the age of 78 in January 2018, but fans and colleagues still mark his birthday.

Popular singer and guitarist Berita was among the many South Africans who flooded social media with thoughtful tributes for the late star on his heavenly birthday.

Taking to her X page, the star shared a short clip of the song she worked with Hugh Masekela and the late Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi and said she was honoured to have collaborated with the legends. She wrote:

"Celebrating the legacy of Bra High Masekela Today we honour the iconic Bra Hugh Masekela, a legend in African Music. Let’s keep his spirit alive through the music he gifted us. Grateful to have worked with both him and the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi on Mwana wa mai ✨"

