Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Ringo Madlingozi has decidedly exited the political realm in favour of a repeat music stint

Madlingozi made the surprise announcement on his X account at the weekend, following initial speculation of a return to his first love

The Sondela singer's first cross-over into politics came in 2019 when he joined the EFF, becoming a Member of Parliament (MP)

EEF's Ringo Madlingozi has dropped his political cap to pick up the microphone as he again pursues music. Images: @madlingoziringo

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly member and renowned singer and songwriter Ringo Madlingozi has hung up his red beret.

Madlingozi announced at the weekend that he was leaving politics behind to return to his first love — music.

Ringo Madlingozi announces political exit

Naturally, this was the latest curveball in what has been a colourful five years in politics.

The initial surprise came in 2019 when the Sondela record producer became an EFF Member of Parliament (MP).

In a candid post on his X account, he wrote:

“I’m no longer active in politics. I will always love my brothers and sisters. My purpose to heal through my music will remain.”

According to reports, the first murmurs of a political exit came after the multi-award-winning performer signed a music deal with Sony Music after his name was absent on his party’s 46-member National Assembly parliamentary list following the 2024 general elections.

Despite this, he’s expressed his continued affiliation to the political red, writing at the end of his post:

“I will die a fighter.”

Well wishes greet announcement

Several party affiliates cheered Madlingozi on the announcement on Saturday, 13 July.

Briefly News looks at the few responses that followed.

@BougaSimon wrote simply:

“Salute leadership!!!!”

Fighter Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose, elected to represent the Gauteng EFF delegation to the National Council of Provinces after her swearing-in on 15 June following the elections, graced the replies with several heart hands emojis.

Another EFF member, Thuli Becana, wished Madlingozi well on his newest music pursuit, writing:

“Siyabulela. Siyagodola, sicela usombathise with more music.”

A play on words, “siyagodola,” isiXhosa for “we're feeling cold,” refers to another of the artist’s prominent musical offerings, Ngiyagodola.

