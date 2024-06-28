Former Skeem Saam actor Bongani Masondo is exploring new frontiers after landing a writing gig on the SA telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse

Masondo, an AFDA graduate, joined the show last year as a storyliner, having worked most of the last seven as a voice artist

Soap fans took to the comments, some applauding Masondo on his latest milestone, while some bashed Umkhokha's storyline

Actor Bongani Masondo is making the right moves as he fulfils a writer role for local drama. Images: @Drumstokvel and @TvblogbyMLU

Popular former Skeem Saam actor Bongani Masondo is forging a new path behind the scenes as he gears up for an exciting new passage as a scriptwriter.

In 2017, the on-screen talent clashed with the producers of the SABC 1 original TV drama soap over an alleged salary dispute.

Masondo makes the most of stint

This led him to quit the production before taking on voice-over gigs for the next seven years.

He finally landed the assistant writer gig, ensuring he's now dishing out the lines amid the second season of Umkhokha: The Curse last year.

The show revolves around the battle between the Mthembu and Gumede/Mzobe families for the leadership of Ithempile Lenkosi.

A graduate of the private higher education institution AFDA, Masondo played the role of fan-favourite Mangaliso, aka Babymaker, on Skeem Saam.

In the wake of his departure, he took up a role on e.tv’s Ambitions, coupled with his pursuit of voice work.

Bringing something different to the table

The actor turned storyliner and said in a CityPress interview that he had learned much about scriptwriting as a student.

Since then, he has built on his soft skills, making him cut out for the new role.

"I've learnt what goes into writing. I thought I knew something until I got into the writing room. The team working there [usually] refer to Umkhokha as an ocean. They say if you can swim on Umkhokha, you can swim anywhere because you will be able to hold your own."

Masondo described the show as demanding "because of the world we are dealing with".

He continued:

"We deal with church, culture and tradition. Lots goes into writing Umkhokha. Even the format used is not the same as other rooms. [And] because I am a traditional healer, there are things I bring into the room and the story.”

Hot and cold reception

Fans reacted both optimistically and with sarcasm. Below, Briefly News examines some of the reactions.

@mpho_khumalo1 wrote:

"No wonder."

@olwe04 said:

"Now everything makes sense."

@negative_warona added:

"So, he is the one who is behind Mabusi's letters every day?"

