Clint Brink is joining Kings of Joburg for its upcoming Season 3, bringing excitement and anticipation among fans

The show's return seemed uncertain after Shona Ferguson, but Connie Ferguson's involvement in Season 2 showed the series could continue

Social media reactions to Clint Brink's casting indicate high expectations for more drama and action in the upcoming season

The producers of Kings of Joburg are switching things up in the upcoming season. Popular actor Clint Brink is reportedly joining the Netflix show.

Clint Brink has joined the cast of 'Kings Of Joburg' Season 3.

Clint Brink lands new role on Kings of Joburg

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on his X page, the show is coming back stronger in Season 3. Per the post, former Generations and Binnelanders actor Clint Brink has joined the blockbuster. The post read:

"Former Generations Actor and #Binnelanders star Clint Brink has joined #KingofJoburg Season 3."

Fans react to Clint Brink joining Kings Of Joburg

Social media users love a good plot twist to any show. Many know Clint's addition to the show means more drama and action. Viewers said they would be tuning in because of the star.

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"Yes! Yes! and YES!"

@AmbitiousChino commented:

"Good Casting "

@uThuliG wrote:

"They should have made him a Masire from season 2."

@Tafadzwawarren1 added:

"Tino from Scandal...those were them hey days for me!!"

