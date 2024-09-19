Ngizwe Mchunu had social media buzzing after his video trended, where he displayed childish behaviour

Peeps questioned his mental health when the hilarious video of him pulling out his tongue on another man

Netizens were not exactly surprised by Ngizwe's actions, as he usually does and says things that are out of the ordinary

People are starting to question Ngizwe Mchunu's age following his recent behaviour online. A video of the talkative former radio presenter went viral as he acted childishly.

Ngizwe Mchunu had social media buzzing following his recent weird video. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu goes viral again

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was the talk of the town recently. A video of the personality pulling out his tongue on a man had social media buzzing.

His childish actions had people questioning his mental health, following a string of erratic behaviour.

@_mashesha posted the video with the caption:

"They can never make me hate Ngizwe Mchunu."

Mzansi drags Ngizwe Mchunu

Not many people were surprised by Ngizwe Mchunu's recent video, and they held nothing back in their criticism.

Just recently, Ngizwe and his crew caused a scene at a Nandos eatery, and Mzansi called for him to be cancelled. They went viral after making noise and performing a traditional Zulu dance at a Durban branch.

@metsii1 joked:

"Imagine hating iskomota! That won't be good."

@KelzCoWork said:

"I would unfollow ASAP."

@nhlayisi_M asked:

"How old is this guy?"

@Mamhayise123

"Me too."

@kwenaite_t94271 mentioned:

"Somebody's pillar of strength."

@MajengeMam14238 stated:

"He has jokes this person."

@Luna_Geminii stated:

"Then you guys want us to resect this person."

Ngizwe Mchunu threatens to boycott FlySafair

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu threatened to boycott FlySafair after he was issued a suspension letter following his disruptive behaviour at an airline.

Ngizwe Mchunu caused trouble at the King Shaka airport, and a video of the incident circulated online. South African netizens slammed Ngizwe and advised him not to stir trouble in places that he cannot control.

In response, Ngizwe said, "We did not commit any crime. If we did, why are we not arrested?" Mchunu asked.

