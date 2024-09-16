Ngizwe Mchunu and His Crew Cause a Scene at Nandos, SA Reacts: “This Guy Must Stop This Nonsense”
- Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew recently caused a scene at a Nandos outlet
- A video of them making noise while performing a traditional Zulu dance at a Nandos outlet in Durban went viral
- Many netizens on social media weren't impressed by the former Ukhozi FM host's stunt
Once again, the controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently made headlines on social media.
Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew cause a scene at Nandos outlet
The controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently became the town's take after he and his crew caused a scene at a Nandos outlet in Phoenix, Durban.
A journalist, Sihle mavuso, shared a video of the star and his people making noise while performing a traditional Zulu dance at the restaurant on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:
"VIDEO: Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew performing a traditional Zulu dance at a Nandos outlet in Phoenix in Durban on Friday."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Ngizwe's video
Shortly after the video of Ngizwe causing a scene was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:
@PhumzDN wrote:
"Msindisi he’s about to be banned from Nandos as well."
@stunt213 commented:
"Mboro and Ngizwe is one person."
@African_Spring responded:
"Ngizwe loves attention shame kanti he is annoying."
@AkanimiltonM reacted:
"This guy must stop this nonsense not everyone is enjoying what he’s doing and he’s doing it inside the restaurant."
@peendy_Lwandle commented:
"Imagine being married to Ngizwe Mchunu. I'd cry tears of disgrace every damn night."
@StrAightMARVIN responded:
"Lol he wants to be banned from everything."
Ngizwe Mchunu drags Floyd Shivambu
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu dragged the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu. Ngizwe said Floyd should avoid travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS.
Mchunu's words left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out for being disrespectful.
Source: Briefly News
