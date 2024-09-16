Global site navigation

Ngizwe Mchunu and His Crew Cause a Scene at Nandos, SA Reacts: “This Guy Must Stop This Nonsense”
Celebrities

Ngizwe Mchunu and His Crew Cause a Scene at Nandos, SA Reacts: “This Guy Must Stop This Nonsense”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew recently caused a scene at a Nandos outlet
  • A video of them making noise while performing a traditional Zulu dance at a Nandos outlet in Durban went viral
  • Many netizens on social media weren't impressed by the former Ukhozi FM host's stunt

Fans reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu causing a scene at a restaurant.
Ngizwe Mchunu has caused a scene at a restaurant. Image: @ngizweonline
Source: Instagram

Once again, the controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently made headlines on social media.

Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew cause a scene at Nandos outlet

The controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently became the town's take after he and his crew caused a scene at a Nandos outlet in Phoenix, Durban.

A journalist, Sihle mavuso, shared a video of the star and his people making noise while performing a traditional Zulu dance at the restaurant on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"VIDEO: Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew performing a traditional Zulu dance at a Nandos outlet in Phoenix in Durban on Friday."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ngizwe's video

Shortly after the video of Ngizwe causing a scene was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@PhumzDN wrote:

"Msindisi he’s about to be banned from Nandos as well."

@stunt213 commented:

"Mboro and Ngizwe is one person."

@African_Spring responded:

"Ngizwe loves attention shame kanti he is annoying."

@AkanimiltonM reacted:

"This guy must stop this nonsense not everyone is enjoying what he’s doing and he’s doing it inside the restaurant."

@peendy_Lwandle commented:

"Imagine being married to Ngizwe Mchunu. I'd cry tears of disgrace every damn night."

@StrAightMARVIN responded:

"Lol he wants to be banned from everything."

Ngizwe Mchunu drags Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu dragged the newly appointed MK Party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu. Ngizwe said Floyd should avoid travelling to KwaZulu-Natal, alleging that they destroyed VBS.

Mchunu's words left a bitter taste in many people's mouths, and they called him out for being disrespectful.

Source: Briefly News

