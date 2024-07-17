The controversial former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has made headlines once again on social media

The former Ukhozi FM star came out to defend himself after he was called out by netizens for being a sellout

Many netizens flooded the comment section and responded to Ngizwe's defence

Ngizwe Mchunu responds to news of him being called a sellout. Image: @ngiweonline

Source: Instagram

The controversial former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu again became a hot social media topic regarding his recent shenanigans.

Ngizwe Mchunu defends himself after being called a sellout

The controversial radio host and sangoma Ngizwe Mchunu has made headlines on social media once again after a group of men attacked him during his press conference in January 2024.

Recently, the former Ukhozi FM star defended himself after he was called a sellout for sharing his thoughts on GNU, further mentioning that the GNU would not govern the country.

@ZANewsFlash shared on his Twitter (X) page what Mchunu said in his defence after being called a sellout. He wrote:

"Ngizwe Mchunu says he can not be the only one accused of being a sellout when everyone in South Africa lives in a country of betrayal because of the GNU (Government of National Unity). He says leaders who are part of it never consulted with their voters before forming it, thus betraying their supporters. The controversial Mchunu singled out Gayton MacKenzie, saying the way he is so happy with the GNU, he can not even hide it. @ScrollaAfrica."

See the post below:

Netizens react to what Ngizwe said

Many netizens reacted to what Mchunu said in his defence after people called him a sellout:

@MelikhayaPants1 said:

"He probably did not get the balance of the cash promised to him."

@NoxySA3 questioned:

"Can he provide the list of sellouts, very interested in reviewing it?"

@RabeNgege commented:

"Give this guy a job please, he is bored."

@2Jays5 responded:

"He is not well upstairs! Definitely, there’s a few screws missing!"

@Makulankondzo18 replied:

"This one mustn’t bore us."

@aMabhoyz001 wrote:

"No lies detected."

Ngizwe apologises to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu issued an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema following his tribalistic rant and said he wants to meet with him to make amends.

Mchunu outraged many EFF supporters when he made tribalistic remarks last year during the elections campaign. He has extended an olive branch, and netizens are urging Malema to ignore him.

