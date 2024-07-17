Sizwe Dhlomo recently opened up about what really led him to buy his first gun

The radio personality says a local policeman urged him to get one, seemingly for safety reasons

While fans understood his reasoning, others were in stitches at his humblebragging

Sizwe Dhlomo says he was urged to buy a gun after purchasing a farm. Images: sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo revealed the real reason how he got into guns, saying his farm required to be armed at all times.

How did Sizwe Dhlomo get into guns?

Controversial radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo has become a gun connoisseur after adding two new shotguns to his growing collection.

Although he uses them at the shooting range, Sizwe alluded to the safety aspect of owning a gun.

After sharing some photos of his new babies, a fan asked the Kaya 959 presenter how he got into guns, to which he said a police officer urged him to get one after buying his first farm:

"When I bought my first farm, the cop around the area recommended that perhaps I should get just one."

In his collection, Sizwe may have over five shotguns that he uses for target practice and often posts online:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment

Netizens praised Sizwe for looking out for himself and his farm:

creativekopo_ said:

"Makes sense; every farm owner I have seen in the movies owns a gun!"

Yogae11332246 asked:

"So guns are addictive like tattoos?"

shaunmanzi wrote:

"That’s a good cop."

pherro_ posted:

"Farm killings are real!"

Meanwhile, others trolled the radio personality for "bragging" about owning more than one farm:

finexcgroup said:

"You used the opportunity to tell us you have more than one farm. Well done!"

khabo_black joked:

"Emphasis on 'first farm.'"

_Sekgabo trolled Sizwe:

"'My first farm'? Humble flex."

Sizwe Dhlomo meets Cyril Ramaphosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo showing off his photo with Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was when the radio presenter met the president, and his fond memory of the day was shot down by criticism from displeased netizens:

Imlebs said:

"You always say you hate Ramaphosa; today, you smile as if you met your hero."

