Sizwe Dhlomo Shares Reason He Bought His 1st Gun, Mzansi Weighs in: “So Guns Are Addictive”
- Sizwe Dhlomo recently opened up about what really led him to buy his first gun
- The radio personality says a local policeman urged him to get one, seemingly for safety reasons
- While fans understood his reasoning, others were in stitches at his humblebragging
Sizwe Dhlomo revealed the real reason how he got into guns, saying his farm required to be armed at all times.
How did Sizwe Dhlomo get into guns?
Controversial radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo has become a gun connoisseur after adding two new shotguns to his growing collection.
Although he uses them at the shooting range, Sizwe alluded to the safety aspect of owning a gun.
After sharing some photos of his new babies, a fan asked the Kaya 959 presenter how he got into guns, to which he said a police officer urged him to get one after buying his first farm:
"When I bought my first farm, the cop around the area recommended that perhaps I should get just one."
In his collection, Sizwe may have over five shotguns that he uses for target practice and often posts online:
Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment
Netizens praised Sizwe for looking out for himself and his farm:
creativekopo_ said:
"Makes sense; every farm owner I have seen in the movies owns a gun!"
Yogae11332246 asked:
"So guns are addictive like tattoos?"
shaunmanzi wrote:
"That’s a good cop."
pherro_ posted:
"Farm killings are real!"
Meanwhile, others trolled the radio personality for "bragging" about owning more than one farm:
finexcgroup said:
"You used the opportunity to tell us you have more than one farm. Well done!"
khabo_black joked:
"Emphasis on 'first farm.'"
_Sekgabo trolled Sizwe:
"'My first farm'? Humble flex."
Sizwe Dhlomo meets Cyril Ramaphosa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo showing off his photo with Cyril Ramaphosa.
This was when the radio presenter met the president, and his fond memory of the day was shot down by criticism from displeased netizens:
Imlebs said:
"You always say you hate Ramaphosa; today, you smile as if you met your hero."
