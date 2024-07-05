Sizwe Dhlomo shared a throwback photo he took after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa

The radio personality went to parliament with Trevor Noah, who was invited to meet the President and brought his friends along

Mzansi dragged Sizwe for showing off the photo, saying he was a hypocrite considering being vocal about his dislike for the President

Sizwe Dhlomo posted his old picture with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: sizwedhlomo, cyrilramaphosa

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo caught some smoke after he showed off an old photo he took with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sizwe Dhlomo takes photo with Cyril Ramaphosa

Sizwe Dhlomo recently shook the table when he shared an old photo he took with Cyril Ramaphosa.

Known to spark up a hot debate with every controversial take, Sizwe had social media buzzing when he posted the picture, taken in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This was Trevor Noah's famous meeting with the President. He invited his pals, Sizwe and Khaya Dlanga, but failed to inform them where they were going, resulting in the men meeting Cyril in hoodies and T-shirts - oops!

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the controversial radio personality posted the five-year-old photo with a hilarious caption:

"Sho Matamz."

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo and Cyril Ramaphosa photo

Netizens aren't impressed and called Sizwe out for apparently being a hypocrite and beneficiary:

mabasotf was unimpressed:

"You were together in the same crook place. Imagine a grown man gloating about a pic with Ramaphosa."

VillageGuluva was stunned:

"We tweet amongst the president's associates here, kanti?"

Imlebs trolled Sizwe:

"You always say you hate Ramaphosa; today, you smile as if you met your hero."

madinedine called Sizwe out:

"Dinangwe, you're such a hypocrite."

iTalkBS predicted:

"Tenders incoming!"

DlaminiDukani was shocked:

"We tweet with people who rub shoulders with CR."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Muvhango ending

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's heartbreak after Muvhango was scheduled to be cancelled.

The radio personality was shattered by the news, and left Mzansi reminiscing about classic soapies that were also scrapped:

Lbaja_4770 said:

"Don't forget Isidingo on SABC 3. Personally, I knew that it would only get worse from then on."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News