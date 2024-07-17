Sol Phenduka caught some smoke after Mzansi took notice of how the radio personality dresses.

One netizen claimed that Sol dressed like a child in crèche, and left others to dig up Sol's other photos

Nevertheless, the radio personality had a good laugh with his followers, who trolled him mercilessly over his fashion sense

Netizens threw shade at how Sol Phenduka dresses. Images: Sol Phenduka

Netizens had a field day trolling Sol Phenduka after someone claimed he dressed like a child going to crèche.

Mzansi questions Sol Phenduka's fashion sense

As they always say, "Everyone will have their day on Twitter," and today was, unfortunately, Sol Phenduka's.

The famous funnyman and Podcast and Chill host, known for his witty comebacks and puns, was roasted online after someone threw shade at his fashion sense.

Sol entered a chat when a listener tweeted him and his Kaya 959 co-host, Sizwe Dhlomo, saying ironing clothes before work could make them late.

Surprisingly, Sol couldn't comprehend that people iron their clothes before work, to which X user CastleLarger responded:

"You don't wear a uniform or formal attire. You dress like you are going to creche every day. I understand your confusion."

Mzansi weighs in on Sol Phenduka's dress sense

It seems everyone started to take notice of how Sol dresses and trolled him, even he joined in:

AsaniOo7 said:

"That outfit looks like it was chosen by a strong and independent single mother."

YolandaGcwensa joked:

"They dress like this, and they definitely pose like that too!"

Teezy_Promking wrote:

"You just proved him right, bro; my nephew dresses exactly like that for crèche."

Zack_here admitted:

"That's how I dressed boy boy when I took him to crèche this morning."

NoluMyuzik was hysterical:

"It’s the tucked-in boots for me."

Cassper Nyovest's style gets questioned

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Cassper Nyovest's latest outfits, where netizens joked that he turned into a baddie overnight.

This wouldn't be the first time Mufasa's style was questioned. Before then, netizens threw shade at the rapper after seeing what he wore to an award ceremony.

