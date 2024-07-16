DJ Maphorisa made headlines once again on social media after his saga with Sir Trill and L-Tido

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the DJ spinning his Gusheshe on their Twitter (X) page

Some fans and followers had something to say about the star enjoying himself while faced with a lot of drama

DJ Maphorisa was seen spinning his Gusheshe. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The Scorpion Kings member DJ Maphorisa seems to be a household name lately after brewing beef and saga with fellow amapiano star Sir Trill.

Video of Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe goes viral

The controversial amapiano DJ and music producer, Maphorisa, has made headlines once again on social media after it appeared that Prince Kaybee had joined the beef against the amapiano star over the Sir Trill saga.

A trending video of the Ba Straata hitmaker spinning his Gusheshe went viral online. The clip was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Phori spinning his gusheshe."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, some netizens shared their reactions to the star living it up while he has an R20M debt. See some of the comments below:

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"He can spin it how he wants but he still needs to pay back that R20M."

@DonaldMakhasane asked:

"Why is he playing poor people sports?"

@juicystory_xciv responded:

"He can spin cars... at least."

@sphiwejn1st commented:

"He's spinning R20M debts out."

@Bramsnocks012 responded:

"The only thing he can do on his own."

@GatsheniSanele9 replied:

"Phori's head is spinning because of that R22 Million shem."

@NoseTheCapital mentioned:

"Let him take out the stress."

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the huge bill from the tax man was clear as to why he allegedly wasn't paying the artists he worked with.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News