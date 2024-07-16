Ngizwe Mchunu has shared his thoughts on the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU)

The former radio presenter slammed some of the political parties involved and claimed that they betrayed their followers

Mchunu also denied claims that he was offered money by the African National Congress (ANC) to campaign for them

Ngizwe Mchunu has dragged the Government of National Unity (GNU) in his recent interview on The Sit Down With Sizwe Blose.

Ngizwe Mchunu is against the GNU, claiming the parties involved failed to inform their voters. Image: Luba Lesolle

Ngizwe Mchunu shares thoughts on GNU

Former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu spoke about the GNU, saying it will not govern the country. He named some of the parties, such as the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC), blaming its leaders for their lack of communication with their followers.

Ngizwe Mchunu suggested that this move felt as though the parties had betrayed their people.

"Everyone has betrayed their voters because they never asked for their opinions after performing dismally in the elections."

Ngizwe drags IFP for going back on their word

Ngizwe went on to state that the IFP had vowed never to enter into an agreement with the ANC during the election campaign. He said this made them seem like liars.

"The IFP had vowed never to sleep in the same bed with the ANC before the elections and they did. These politicians are all liars."

Mchunu denies receiving money to campaign for ANC

Ngizwe shocked the nation when he campaigned for the ANC. This led to the assumption that he accepted a form of bribery, but he has since cleared his name during the interview.

Ngizwe saw this as an insult to him and said that President Cyril Ramaphosa does not own large bags of money to buy people's support.

Ngizwe apologises to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu issued an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema following his tribalistic rant and said he wants to meet with him to make amends.

Mchunu outraged many EFF supporters when he made tribalistic remarks last year during the elections campaign. He has now extended an olive branch, and netizens are urging Malema to ignore him.

