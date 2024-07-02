The DA in Gauteng has exited negotiations with the ANC, citing irreconcilable differences, while the ANC accused the DA of bullying tactics

This breakdown comes at a critical time for the influential province and has sparked significant social media reactions

The DA plans to hold a press conference soon to discuss their decision and future steps

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The DA said negotiations over provincial cabinet positions between it and the ANC have ended, but the two parties are still butting heads in the province. Images: Fani Mahuntsi and Frennie Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

The DA in Gauteng has announced its decision to leave negotiations with the ANC after failing to reach an agreement to form a provincial government.

The DA cited irreconcilable differences, while the ANC accused the DA of attempting to bully them into a deal.

See the post on X below:

The breakdown in negotiations comes at a critical juncture for Gauteng, a key province with significant political and economic influence.

The DA's walkout marks a dramatic turn in the ongoing efforts to establish a coalition government.

The DA expressed frustration over the negotiations

The DA noted that despite their best efforts to reach a compromise, the ANC's intransigence has made it impossible to move forward.

"We cannot in good conscience enter into a coalition that does not align with our principles and the best interests of the people of Gauteng."

Conversely, the ANC accused the DA of acting like "spoilt brats" and trying to strong-arm them into an unfavourable deal.

"The DA's approach has been confrontational and unreasonable. They have shown no willingness to engage in good faith negotiations."

Netizens blame Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

The collapse of these talks has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

@almazsithole blamed Lesufi for the talks failing:

"Panya Panya deliberately sabotaged these negotiations."

@Dingswayo_N also shared the same sentiments:

"What's happening with Panyaza?"

@robertsimaz, however, thanked Lesufi for standing his ground:

"Thank you, Panyaza. Fortunately, there is absolutely nothing the DA at national will do about it. Definitely, they can't walk away from all those posts because they couldn't get anything in Gauteng."

@lotlis also commented:

"That time, other parties can make up the provincial cabinet."

The DA will hold a press conference shortly to provide further details on their decision and the next steps.

This development adds another layer of complexity to South Africa's already volatile political climate, raising questions about Gauteng's future governance.

Panyaza Lesufi slams claims Cyril Ramaphosa instructed him to include DA members in Cabinet

Briefly News reported that sources within the former ruling party, the African National Congress, have revealed that the Government of National Unity may collapse.

This is because of conflict between the party and the Democratic Alliance regarding ministerial positions.

Some in South Africa celebrated the possibility that the GNU could fall apart, and others made jokes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News