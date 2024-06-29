The African National Congress (ANC) has clarified its stance on suggestions the Democratic Alliance (DA) was controlling GNU negotiations

The parties have entered a second week of deliberations, with earlier reports indicating the deal had collapsed due to extensive disagreements

South Africans had plenty of perspectives to share after ANC Parliamentary Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli said the blue party had not seized control

The ANC's Parliamentary Chief Whip has refuted suggestions the DA were controlling the GNU agenda. Image: Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG — The drama continues unabated as National Unity Government (GNU) deliberations and concessions go into overdrive.

This sees the African National Congress (ANC) declaring in no uncertain terms that its chief GNU collaborator, the Democratic Alliance (DA) — with whom talks had reportedly broken down according to numerous reports — is not calling the shots.

ANC reiterates DA not in charge

ANC Parliamentary Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli attempted to set the record straight during a recent exclusive SABC News interview.

He clarified the DA's demands, which Briefly News understands are centred on ministerial positions and portfolios, were not impeding the finalisation of the negotiations.

Leaked letters between the parties illustrated the struggle to find each other concerning allocating cabinet positions.

"I don't think they're holding us hostage. As is the nature of the ANC, when we have a particular view on a matter and you disagree with us, I think we have to exhaust the engagement," Ntuli said.

"We have to reach a point where we say, 'Sure, we don't agree here, and we may have to part ways'. But when we do so, if that happens, it mustn't leave an impression, both within our structures and society, that the ANC did not have the gravitas to defend its position and argue from its perspective."

Ntuli said President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen articulated the ANC's position on how the party understood the GNU arrangement from its inception.

He said that contradictions, naturally, would emerge because the arrangement was a new terrain.

"[However], what will sustain it is quality of leadership from all parties,” he added.

Chirpy GNU followers air views

As usual, South Africans offered plenty of perspectives on the latest to come out of the GNU discussions.

Briefly News looks at some of the colourful reactions.

@gaba_ye said:

"He is lying through his teeth. DA is in charge."

@thirteen37rose mentioned:

"Then why have they not announced the cabinet?"

@TekkiesM offered:

"But your president is busy writing letters to [the] DA."

Fikile Mbalula says GNU talks to wrap up soon

In related news, Briefly News reported ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula gave another update on the GNU talks, one day after it emerged that the deal was effectively a non-starter due to the collapsed talks.

Word from Mbalula, which posited parties had hit the home straight in talks over cabinet positions, became the latest in the drama-filled process.

