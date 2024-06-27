Broad coalition government talks have reportedly broken down between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA)

This was the latest to emerge as the ANC and DA held talks on Thursday, 27 June, before information leaked about the reported impasse

The parties did not seem to agree on the allocation of key ministerial positions and portfolios, leading to increased tensions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist and an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. Mametela, who reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa, has written articles on politics, crime, court cases, and various other topics.

National unity government talks between the DA and ANC have reportedly collapsed. Images: Waldo Swiegers and Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The vows have barely been exchanged or the marriage consummated and it seems there is already trouble in paradise amid collapsed national government unity (GNU) talks.

All the attention has been on the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic (DA) amid negotiations around the positions and portfolios the parties will share.

ANC and DA not dancing to same tune

However, on Thursday, it emerged that talks were no longer moving smoothly because the parties had hit a snag.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some would say it was expected it would eventually turn out this way.

According to IOL, highly placed sources within the ANC confirmed that the deal was all but over because the parties seemingly did not agree on several items.

Public spats between the two biggest parties also contributed to the breaking down of the relations.

It comes merely a week after Ramaphosa commenced his second term as president, following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday, June 19.

Briefly News was on the ground to cover all the live event.

By Thursday last week, at least 13 parties had signed the statement of intent — with the Freedom Front Plus (VF+) becoming the latest to join the GNU on Thursday, trailing the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and Patriotic Alliance (PA).

An ANC insider, in the wake of leaked letters, said in the IOL interview:

"[The GNU] is all but over. The ANC was not elated over coalescing with the DA. It was made worse due to how the [latter] has conducted itself, including [allegedly] leaking information to the media."

Another source also reportedly privy to the top-secret discussions said:

"How the ANC was being spoken of and how [the DA] came across was problematic. They must not think they can dictate the terms."

Further reports suggested Ramaphosa had addressed a letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen, accusing his party of being a chameleon during the negotiations, thus endangering a broad coalition government formation.

Steenhuisen remarked positively

Steenhuisen, while responding to questions from Briefly News journalist Tshepiso Mametela at the inauguration, had spoken positively about his outlook ahead of the crunch talks.

"I think it's a wonderful day — a celebration of democracy," Steenhuisen said.

"There was an election, the people voted, and there's an outcome. "It's a peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another, and I think as democrats and freedom-loving South Africans, we should celebrate that.

"People shouldn't take it for granted because, in other parts of the continent, when parties lose the majority, there are tanks on the streets, people cling to power, and they amend the constitution."

He said parties were poised to work together to form a stable government that delivers, including dealing with crime, unemployment and failing infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News